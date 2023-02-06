Mukesh Sharma, Political Consultant and head of CryptoMize, extended Services for Governments and Politicians Globally

Mukesh Sharma Speaker

Mukesh Sharma, Political Consultancy Expert & head of CryptoMize, extended Services for Governments, Political Parties, Political Leaders & Politicians Globally

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoMize, A leading Digital Conglomerate, established Political Consultancy Services in the global market for elite clientele such as Governments, Politicians, and Political Parties in the past few years. From a Cyber Security Company over a decade ago, CryptoMize has evolved into a powerhouse Digital Agency that provides Political Campaigning Services in various countries.

The Political Consulting Firm, CryptoMize invokes strategic thinking, complex planning, and political acumen to achieve the feat. They also help shape public opinion and ascertain that the right message is sent to the right people. They conduct research, develop plans, and advise clients on their strategies. They may also be involved in organizing events, writing press releases, and media relations. Their political consultants aim to win elections and help clients achieve their political goals. In addition to its election-related services, CryptoMize also provides its clients with advice on other political matters. This includes advice on policy development, government relations, and on-ground execution. The firm also provides its clients with advice on public speaking and managing public relations. They have been at the forefront of the political consultancy industry for over a decade, and their team of strategists has helped countless candidates and parties win elections. With its comprehensive range of services and team of experienced strategists, CryptoMize is a trusted partner for any political campaign.

Mukesh Sharma, a Renowned Political Consultant, has delivered successful results on all levels, from local to national, in various countries across the globe. This required working through various demographics, languages, cultures, and challenges. He and his team create a plan specifically crafted to address the issues important to people of targeted areas. They also help garner support from the voters in the target area and provide a framework for delivering desired results to meet needs. He has been credited with helping to shape and refine various leaders’ public image and political policies as well.

The Indian electorate is the biggest in the world. Even a local campaign can seem large in this context. All the more important is that a campaign and candidate make the right moves. To use a sports analogy, a political consultancy is like a coach on the sidelines calling the plays – Media Management, Public Relations, Competition Research, Political Strategy development, Campaign Planning, Media Relations, Manifesto Creation, Perception Management, and Voter Contact Plans. The team at CryptoMize is composed of highly experienced professionals with a wealth of knowledge and experience in various specialized fields. Led by founder and CEO Mr. Mukesh Sharma, the team brings together diverse perspectives, strategies, and ideas to ensure that every campaign they manage is successful.

Mukesh Sharma aids (either directly or indirectly) the election campaigns of candidates, political parties, or other groups that want to influence public policy. They assist their clients in all aspects of campaign planning, including strategy development and implementation. They also work with clients on Fundraising Initiatives, Media Relations, Coalition Building, Grassroots Organizing, and Voter Research Programs.

His success in the political consulting industry has been largely due to his ability to understand the nuances of various political demographics. He is well-versed in the intricacies of several countries’ political landscapes and has an intimate knowledge of the multiple challenges that arise in the political arena.

Mukesh Sharma’s success in the political consulting world has not gone unnoticed. He has himself been featured in numerous media collaterals as well. He has also been invited to speak at several political conferences and forums in several countries.

"We are thrilled about bringing our Political Consultancy Service out globally," said CryptoMize COO, Dr Jyoti. "Our team is passionate about helping political campaigns succeed, and we believe that our service will provide them with the tools and resources they need to reach their goals. We look forward to working with our clients to help them make a difference in the political landscape."

"Democracy is our dharma, and elections are its festival. We are the one who helps parties to celebrate the festivals after ensuring their victory." - Mukesh Sharma, CEO at CryptoMize.



About CryptoMize

CryptoMize is a Digital Conglomerate with a presence in 3 Continents, evolving over a decade, having served elite clients such as Governments, Politicians, MNCs, Celebrities, and HNIs in 30+ Countries, offering them a full spectrum of customized premium services derived from preemptive analysis and strategic planning. The services include Perception Perfection, Promotional Parlance, Public Relations, Policing Phronesis, Privacy Enforcement, and Political Catalysis.

