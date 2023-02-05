Mukesh Sharma, Founder of CryptoMize Strengthens Political Service Prowess with AI - ML and Predictive Analysis

Mukesh Sharma with Queen Diambi Mukesh Sharma with Zambian Politician

Mukesh Sharma, CryptoMize is all set to further strengthen the Political Services with NLP, AI-ML Technology and Predictive Analysis altogether.

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoMize has super-powered its political services using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to provide a Predictive Analysis for Politicians, Political Parties, Governments, and State and Country-Level Political Campaigning. The company, operating in 30+ countries, is all set to offer clients comprehensive and newly invented technology and solutions under Political Services. It will provide a platform to clients with an accurate analysis of the situation and improved decision-making capabilities that will be a helping hand to win elections. CryptoMize has transformed itself into an advanced platform that provides innovative technology solutions in the field of Political Services.

The re-invention is being imposed by Political Strategist, Mr. Mukesh Sharma with a vision to bring a massive transformation in how political campaigning is carried out. The company has already developed its process and strategy per recent technological advancements. He has achieved quite a lot in the past and is also set to provide his expertise in other countries for the company's benefit. This is mainly because he has been in the business for several years and has gained immense knowledge about these services. The company's CEO has been instrumental in expanding the service’s reach across several continents worldwide, and his efforts have been successful in many ways.

“We have been working on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Predictive Analysis for a while. The team is highly committed to strengthening the Political Services Capabilities and Horizon with an effective combination of various advanced and latest technologies under the hood. As the company is already working on Big Data Mining, it is necessary to impose a structure that will benefit our clients in the future and us. Our team is always on its toes to gather data around the world and connect the dots so that our clients will have winning chances with more percentage.”

-Dr. Jyoti, COO at CryptoMize

Mukesh Sharma, head of CryptoMize, explained that this technology would provide political parties and politicians with a detailed analysis of their past performance, current status, and how their opponents are performing. It will also provide them with a clear picture of their chances of winning the elections. All these proprietary tools are specifically designed to help governments in their day-to-day activities. The platform is now capable of yielding valuable insights diversely by additionally exploring the recent social and search media trends, updates, and buzz underway.

With the recent advancement in Political Technology, he has the most customized and comprehensive arsenal and effective strategy for executing political campaigns of all kinds. The services provided are specifically designed to meet the needs of Candidates, Political Organizations, and Associations in all areas of the country. It also includes Political Strategy, Voter Contact Plan, Research and Analytics on Voter Issues and Needs, Constituency Profeleration, Demography Derivation, and Candidate Profiling for both the client and competition based on various parameters.

The company CryptoMize is among India's Best Political Services Providers. It has been providing customized and comprehensive Political Technology for Political Campaigns of all scales for almost a decade. The company has served several major Political Parties, Organizations, Leaders and Candidates, including Presidential Campaigns, Prime Ministerial Elections, and more.

Political Catalysis is a unified solution that helps strategize the campaign from start to end. It has a clustered set of super services such as Voter Engagement, Election Campaign Management System, Election Analytics and Demography Derivation, Constituency Proliferation, Party Propulsion, and Political Consultancy. Each service has been evolving over time and has been designed and developed keeping in mind the client's specific requirements for effective campaigning. Formerly known as Political Services, the rebranding is an attempt to align its political services with its vision to have a more holistic approach toward making politics accessible to all.

About CryptoMize

CryptoMize is a Digital Conglomerate with a presence in 3 Continents, evolving over a decade, having served elite clients such as Governments, Politicians, MNCs, Celebrities, and HNIs in 30+ Countries, offering them a full spectrum of customized premium services derived from preemptive analysis and strategic planning. The services include Perception Perfection, Promotional Parlance, Public Relations, Policing Phronesis, Privacy Enforcement, and Political Catalysis.

