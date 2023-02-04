Mukesh Sharma, an Election Campaigning Expert and Founder at CryptoMize is catalyzing the world of Politics in 2023

Mukesh Sharma Interview Mukesh Sharma at Norwegian Parliament Stortinget

CryptoMize is a Conglomerate Digital Agency in India with a presence in 3 Continents and 30+ Countries. They work with politicians to help them win elections.

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political Catalysis approach aligns with the company's motives to provide a comprehensiveness of elite services which is derived from preemptive analysis and strategic planning for each client. This approach remains corresponding to the working ethic that the company follows, i.e., to craft targeted and creative solutions that help our clients to establish a footing image and reputation.

Since the beginning of the service, the company has provided clients who want to make a significant difference in their political endeavors, including all kinds of Political Entities such as Politicians (Individuals), Political Parties, Kings, and Queens in over 30+ countries over 3+ continents.

The past decade witnessed the technological transformation of the world, which altered the political campaigning landscape. For the first time in history, a candidate could reach every voter individually within a concise span of time.

Keeping that in mind, the Political Campaigning Expert and Founder of CryptoMize started his journey to help political parties and candidates navigate the new digital reality. Mukesh Sharma came up with the most comprehensive range of services that not only fill in the gaps in existing political campaigns but re-engineer voter engagement plans. With this, his company is working on a new perspective of campaigns that will help the political parties go beyond the conventional boundaries of campaigning and focus on individuals, intelligence, and innovation.

Over these years, Mukesh Sharma and his CryptoMize’s team has served Monarchies, Democracy, and many more. The global success of Political Catalysis that has been spread over every type of Government is because of their remarkable technologies and innovation. This, combined with our sentiment analytics, which shows relationships, tone, and strength of language, makes their Political Catalysis Service unique.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Business Employment Dynamics publications, only 40% of establishments cross the 5-year mark of their services. It is quite an accomplishment for the company’s service to reach the 5-year milestone considering that it has operated in the most unique and technologically advanced way possible.

Over the course of half a decade, CryptoMize’s Political Service has achieved its commitment to excellence and strong client relationship by providing solutions like no other company by combining leading technology with human intelligence to craft messages that stick. The company processes are curated with top priority to monitor any stir of any factor that might be affecting the political environment.

As Politics is an ever-changing industry and environment, the service objective has always been to empower leaders with vital insights, innovative solutions, and an unprecedented understanding of audience and data and offer strategic consulting, operational intelligence, and management consulting for their success in various aspects. CryptoMize's Expert Analysts and Strategists provide these services with decades of combined experience in the political field.

“We recognized the fact that politics is not a confined sphere but requires Media, IT, Political Acumen, Organizational Prowess, and Consultancy expertise, and a combination of allied services. To keep up with the pace of the world's development, we prepared a ready-to-use solution for all our partners: a powerful analytical tool that allows us to assess the situation in any country and region and provide real-time analytics. As one of the few companies in the world, we are able to effectively combine actionable insights derived from Political Intelligence, Media Monitoring, and the results of Public Opinion Polls and utilize the same for comprehensively tailored and micro-targeted hybrid strategic execution, which makes winning election an absolute piece of cake.”

- Dr. Jyoti, COO at CryptoMize

Mukesh Sharma was one of the pioneers who effectively assisted various Global Leaders in reaching their voters digitally during various large-scale campaigns and, as a result, winning the elections at all levels. At a very early stage, he deduced that, more than anything else, what political endeavors require today is critical information that could only be derived through Data Insights, Intelligence, and Strategy. Consequently, he concluded that by using analytical tools, he would be able to show where the situation in any country or region is heading, what policy decisions or events could impact the market, and will be able to tell whether there is a chance for something good to come out of it. This saves time, energy, and money.

Politicians can easily step up their game with CryptoMize. In this technologically advanced world, politicians cannot optimize digital assets without a fantastic strategy in place. To achieve the same:

1. We integrate digital approaches into Governance and Political Issues.

2. We execute engaging campaigns and aim to deliver your message effectively.

3. We bring your visions to life by providing the guidance necessary to ensure your efforts are driven by strategy, skill, experience, acumen, veracity, and velocity.

- CEO And Founder - Mr. Mukesh Sharma

CryptoMize offers various services, for instance conducting Surveys for Opinion Polls, Voter Analysis, Social Media Campaigns, Political Research and Intelligence, Tactical Intelligence, Demographics, Threat Intelligence, Sentiment Monitoring, and Management, Political Strategies, Hierarchical Execution Plans, etc. In other words, Governance, Policy Formulation and Implementation, Electoral Campaigns, and Voter Analysis are made easy with the same. Significantly, Nowadays, everything around us is digital, and the role of CryptoMize in Political Campaigns has become intrinsically essential.

Some critical keys areas of CryptoMize that can help political parties in many ways are:

Helping Political parties to reach more people:

In the context of electoral campaigns, They can help political parties reach anywhere via the internet via Digital Campaigns. CryptoMize will also expose the movement to more demographics, particularly young people. This strategy makes getting more people effortless, and the party's agenda can be targeted to the right and appropriate audiences through narrations, online advertising, and search engine optimization (SEO). Thus, the above things make it more comfortable and convenient for the political party to reach as many as they want with optimum utilization of resources.

Using Social Media Platforms:

Using different social media platforms is very relevant. For example, more than half the Indians suggest social media as their primary source of daily news and information. So, it is wise to start a political campaign using social media with the help of CryptoMize.

Overseeing Competition in Politics:

Politics generally means the struggle for power. To boost one's political viability, estimating and computing one's rival's activities is an unquestionable requirement. To comprehend the world of politics, a political specialist should do a serious examination. A cutthroat investigation can give the fundamental establishment to battling and give you an edge over your rival. This Conglomerate provides the appropriate Consultancy in the same regard.

Competition Research:

It matters incredibly because it helps an up-and-comer dissect and know their rival's activities and, subsequently, stay ahead. It is the act of gathering data on a political competitor or other adversaries that can be utilized to supersede or, in any case, debilitate them. Political insight the executives doesn't just include the promulgation of its own USPs. Instead, it is centered around the exposure of cynicism or resistance; however, the pessimism should be concrete, and proven Cryptomize will assist you with doing that as It requires a great deal of examination on a similar issue. It is founded on SWOT (Strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats), underscoring that the shortcoming of a contender is one's solidarity.

Political Consultancies can be very important in determining the success of a campaign or an election. A well-planned campaign with an effective communication strategy can lead to success, while a poorly planned and executed campaign can lead to failure. Political Consultancies play a very crucial role in any election.

Consequently, In the age of digitization, political parties need these services to strengthen their leadership and to win the election. As you know, Government agencies have many policies that have to reach a maximum number of voters where outreach is essential. Their services, putting innovation and the latest research to their best use, plan to help legislatures come to the public effectively so they can administer better. Throughout governmental issues, data has forever been the way to win any political election.

We live in the time of Artificial Intelligence and where data is balanced significantly, yet figuring out it makes you win a political race. Political Consultancy is a political help. It includes vital preparation, crusade arranging, promoting research, etc. However, A political Consultant is a person who informs on the viewpoint concerning legislative issues, general elections, and related methodology. Our Solutions give an intelligence edge to the data by connecting components. CryptoMize has decades of experience working in the sphere of political campaigns and using our expertise in the sphere of Information Security, Research, and Development.

About CryptoMize

CryptoMize is a Digital Conglomerate with a presence in 3 Continents, evolving over a decade, having served elite clients such as Governments, Politicians, MNCs, Celebrities, and HNIs in 30+ Countries, offering them a full spectrum of customized premium services derived from preemptive analysis and strategic planning. The services include Perception Perfection, Promotional Parlance, Public Relations, Policing Phronesis, Privacy Enforcement, and Political Catalysis.