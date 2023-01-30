NEW HAVEN PAINTERS WELCOMES P&J PAINTING & REMODELING
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Haven Painters, a licensed and insured painting company serving customers throughout Connecticut, is excited to announce its acquisition of P&J Painting & Remodeling. Welcoming P&J Painting will allow New Haven Painters to serve even more clients as the business continues to grow.
P&J Painting, owned and operated by Pat Baker, was founded in 2007. Based in Milford, the company has served clients throughout the surrounding area, priding itself on fast response times, high-quality work, and affordable prices. These priorities in providing great customer service make the company a great fit for the New Haven Painters family.
“We’re looking forward to serving P&J's client base and turning them into lifelong clients with New Haven Painters,” says New Haven Painters owner Glenn Williamson.
As part of the New Haven Painters client base, P&J Painting & Remodeling’s residential and commercial customers will enjoy the full range of services provided by New Haven Painters, including indoor and outdoor painting, cabinet painting, RRP lead painting, wallpaper hanging and removal, and more. New Haven Painters clients benefit from the company’s 100% satisfaction guarantee and the longest painting warranty available in New England.
For more information on the acquisition of P&J Painting & Remodeling by New Haven Painters, or for information on New Haven Painters’ services, you can visit the New Haven Painters website at https://www.newhavenpaintersllc.com/p-j-painting-and-remodeling.
About New Haven Painters
New Haven Painters has been serving Connecticut residents with their painting and finishing services since 2015. A fully licensed and insured team of dedicated professionals aims to exceed the expectations of residential and commercial customers, every single time. From full-property painting jobs to yearly touch up services, we provide experience and high quality results. For a free estimate on your next painting job, call (203) 606-2346 or visit us online at https://www.newhavenpaintersllc.com/
Glenn Williamson
