Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,472 in the last 365 days.

The First Blessing Culture Festival Kicked Off in Fengdu

CHONGQING, China, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by iChongqing:

The first Blessing Cultural Festival in Fengdu County, Chongqing, opened on January 23. More than 20 activities will be held in the following month, including the opening ceremony of the Blessing Culture Festival, the light and shadow show of phoenix ascension, the blessing ceremony, and the Fengdu Cultural International Exchange Seminar.

At the blessing ceremony, the host led the audience and visitors to pray for the people of Fengdu. The classic mythical characters played by actors paraded around the Mingshan scenic spot, shared the blessing ceremony, experienced the traditional ritual system of the Chinese nation, and appreciated the blessing culture of Fengdu. It allowed citizens to participate in the festival in an in-depth way.

The light and shadow show of the phoenix ascension was an important event of the Cultural Blessing Festival. Based on the 5,000-year-old Phoenix City of Fengdu, the show took the phoenix culture as the core and the national treasure cultural relic "Bayu Divine Bird" as the foundation to deeply explore the cultural connotation behind the cultural relics. Through five chapters about the beautiful meaning of the phoenix, it demonstrated the humanistic spirit of the Fengdu people with firm belief, hard work, and brilliant rebirth. 

The entire light and shadow show was upgraded and applied with new visual, sound, and light technology, linking the Yangtze River Bridge and the mountains on both sides of the north and south banks for light and shadow performance. The show was the country's first light and shadow show to integrate laser show, scene interpretation, and digital multimedia. At the same time, a variety of human-computer interaction experience projects have been designed, breaking through the shortcomings of traditional light and shadow shows that can only be watched and greatly enhancing interactive participation.

It's the first time that Fengdu has held the Blessing Cultural Festival, which is a pragmatic move for Fengdu to implement cultural creativity and tourism entrepreneurship. It is an innovative practice to explore the integration of culture and tourism. The Blessing Cultural Festival will last until the end of February 21.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-blessing-culture-festival-kicked-off-in-fengdu-301732948.html

SOURCE iChongqing

You just read:

The First Blessing Culture Festival Kicked Off in Fengdu

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.