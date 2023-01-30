Circularr Secures $50M Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited to Accelerate Global Recycling Efforts

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularr, a sustainable blockchain ecosystem focused on the development of eco-friendly crypto-assets, announced today a $50M investment commitment from GEM upon listing on an exchange.

The capital commitment will provide Circularr with the liquidity and resources tofurther develop and pilot its solutions with Material Recycling Facilities (MRFs) and to reward and incentivize users across the ecosystem. It will also help the company to foster its pilots and test programs with other partners to grow the ecosystem and drive consumer behavioral change.

"This funding commitment is a significant step towards achieving our goal for

scaling our tokenized recycling infrastructure globally" said Eric Vogel, Co-founder of Circularr. "We are committed to revolutionizing the recycling industry and making a positive impact on the environment through the use of circular economy driven blockchain technologies.”

The funding will also empower Circularr to continue the development of a global

deposit return scheme as the company looks to bring in more strategic partners,

governments, and other stakeholders into the ecosystem.

For more information about Circularr and its mission to create a sustainable,

transparent recycling ecosystem, please visit www.circularr.com.

About Circularr

Circularr is a blockchain ecosystem that promotes sustainability through the

incubation and development of eco-friendly crypto-assets underpinned by recycled

commodities. Our flagship asset, $CIRP, is underpinned by recycled plastic and the

market for rPET plastic. Our goal is to provide transparency and traceability to

ensure the legitimacy of sustainability claims, and to combat greenwashing by

businesses and individuals. The $CIRP token powers a decentralized recycling

network that improves communication and collaboration between organizations,

consumers, and recyclers.

Introduction to Circularr: https://youtu.be/1TvI2kOcuDc

About GEM Digital Limited

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the

firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs

and DEXs globally.

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with

offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of

investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 550

transactions in seventy-two countries. Each investment vehicle has a different

degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family

of funds and investment vehicles provides GEM and its partners with exposure to

Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and

select venture investments.

Website: https://www.gemny.com/