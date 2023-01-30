Circularr Secures $50M Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited to Accelerate Global Recycling Efforts
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularr, a sustainable blockchain ecosystem focused on the development of eco-friendly crypto-assets, announced today a $50M investment commitment from GEM upon listing on an exchange.
The capital commitment will provide Circularr with the liquidity and resources tofurther develop and pilot its solutions with Material Recycling Facilities (MRFs) and to reward and incentivize users across the ecosystem. It will also help the company to foster its pilots and test programs with other partners to grow the ecosystem and drive consumer behavioral change.
"This funding commitment is a significant step towards achieving our goal for
scaling our tokenized recycling infrastructure globally" said Eric Vogel, Co-founder of Circularr. "We are committed to revolutionizing the recycling industry and making a positive impact on the environment through the use of circular economy driven blockchain technologies.”
The funding will also empower Circularr to continue the development of a global
deposit return scheme as the company looks to bring in more strategic partners,
governments, and other stakeholders into the ecosystem.
For more information about Circularr and its mission to create a sustainable,
transparent recycling ecosystem, please visit www.circularr.com.
About Circularr
Circularr is a blockchain ecosystem that promotes sustainability through the
incubation and development of eco-friendly crypto-assets underpinned by recycled
commodities. Our flagship asset, $CIRP, is underpinned by recycled plastic and the
market for rPET plastic. Our goal is to provide transparency and traceability to
ensure the legitimacy of sustainability claims, and to combat greenwashing by
businesses and individuals. The $CIRP token powers a decentralized recycling
network that improves communication and collaboration between organizations,
consumers, and recyclers.
Introduction to Circularr: https://youtu.be/1TvI2kOcuDc
About GEM Digital Limited
GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the
firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs
and DEXs globally.
Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with
offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of
investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 550
transactions in seventy-two countries. Each investment vehicle has a different
degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family
of funds and investment vehicles provides GEM and its partners with exposure to
Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and
select venture investments.
Website: https://www.gemny.com/
