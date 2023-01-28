Maldivian Celebrates 15 Years of Operations in Trivandrum

National Airline Maldivian commemorates 15 years of providing air transportation services to Trivandrum, India. The airline organized a lucky draw for passengers travelling to Trivandrum to mark this remarkable milestone. The winner was awarded a dinner for two at the Hycinth Hotels in Trivandrum. Additionally, a cake cutting ceremony was held on the flight, and all passengers were presented with a gift.

The airline operates flights to Trivandrum on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, utilizing an A320 aircraft. As the leading domestic carrier in the Maldives, Maldivian currently offers flights to India, Bangladesh, Thailand, and China from its main hub at Velana International Airport.

Furthermore, the airline is the only operator in the country that offers both seaplane and wheel-based flights. Maldivian operates daily, frequent flights to 16 airports within the country, and also provides competitive air transfers to all resorts in the Maldives.