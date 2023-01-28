Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,542 in the last 365 days.

Experience a Gastronomic Journey with the New Menu at Maagiri Hotel’s Peak

As the new year unfolds, Maagiri Hotel has unveiled its latest addition to PEAK Rooftop Restaurant, which is a new menu that promises to delight diners with a diverse range of authentic Indian, Maldivian and international cuisines. To celebrate this occasion, the hotel hosted a food tasting event on January 25th, 2023, inviting local food critics and bloggers to experience the new menu offerings while being serenaded by soothing live music.

The new menu at PEAK Rooftop Restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, including healthy options and vegetarian options, as well as seafood delicacies and exciting desserts that are sure to tantalize the taste buds and create an unforgettable gastronomical experience. The restaurant is open daily from 4 pm to 12 am and is located on the rooftop of the hotel, offering panoramic views of the north-eastern waterfront of Malé.

PEAK Restaurant offers a fantastic terrace with panoramic views of the ocean. The lounge atmosphere at Peak lends an air of exclusivity, complemented by unpretentious service. The menu, crafted with passion and served in a stylish atmosphere, offers a tantalizing selection of dishes. Whether you’re looking for a social lunch or an enamoring escape in the evening twilight, Peak is the perfect destination. The restaurant is a great spot for winding down with a masterfully crafted mocktail, enjoying the hues of the sunset with a sharing platter or a gourmet burger.

Maagiri Hotel, located in one of the premier locations in Male’, is conveniently situated opposite Velana International Airport. The hotel offers four categories of rooms, each designed with elegant interiors, luxurious comforts, and panoramic views of the Maldivian seas. To enhance the guests’ experience, the hotel provides a wide range of amenities including a coffee shop, restaurant and lounge, semi-fine dining, meeting rooms, and a fully equipped rooftop gym. Maagiri Hotel is not only suitable for business and leisure travelers, but also for couples and families. The hotel provides various activities such as diving, fishing, snorkeling, and more for ocean enthusiasts.

Tweet

You just read:

Experience a Gastronomic Journey with the New Menu at Maagiri Hotel’s Peak

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.