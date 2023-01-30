Liquid Embolic Market is projected to experience a noteworthy 8.9% CAGR to reach a Revenue of  US$ 580.5 Mn by 2031

Liquid Embolic Market Segmented By Liquid Embolic Vials, Liquid Embolic Prefilled Injectables Product with Brain Arterio-Venous Malformations (bAVM), Tumor Embolization, Radiology, Cardiology Indication

Liquid Embolic Market Segmented By Liquid Embolic Vials, Liquid Embolic Prefilled Injectables Product with Brain Arterio-Venous Malformations (bAVM)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid embolic market is a rapidly growing segment of the medical device industry. Liquid embolic agents are used in a variety of medical procedures, including oncology, neurology, and interventional radiology. These agents are designed to block or occlude blood vessels, making them useful in the treatment of malignant tumors, aneurysms, and other conditions.

The global liquid embolic market was valued at US$ 231.9 Mn in 2020, and is projected to experience a noteworthy 8.9% CAGR to reach a market valuation of approximately US$ 580.5 Mn by 2031.

Request For Free Sample Report of “Liquid Embolic Market”@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25513

One of the major drivers of the liquid embolic market is the increasing incidence of cancer. According to the World Health Organization, the global cancer incidence is expected to increase by about 70% over the next two decades. This increase in cancer cases is driving demand for liquid embolic agents, as these agents are increasingly being used in the treatment of malignant tumors.

Another driver of the liquid embolic market is the growing aging population. As people age, they are more likely to develop conditions such as aneurysms, which can be treated using liquid embolic agents. This is also driving demand for these agents.

Companies

• Medtronic

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Microvention Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Guerbet

• Emboflu

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25513

The liquid embolic market is highly competitive, with a number of large and small players operating in the space. Some of the major players in the market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Stryker, and Cook Medical. These companies have a strong presence in the market and offer a wide range of products.

The liquid embolic market can be segmented into different types of agents, including oncology agents, neurology agents, and interventional radiology agents. Oncology agents are the largest segment of the market, accounting for the majority of the market share. Neurology agents are also expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Followed by new Product launches and approvals, agreements, collaborations and partnerships have emerged as key growth strategies adopted by liquid embolic product providers. By focusing on these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprint and strengthen their existing product portfolios across geographies.

In December 2020, Terumo Corporation announced that the WEB™ Embolization System, an intravascular aneurysm treatment device, has been launched in Japan.

Request Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/25513

Key Segments Covered in Liquid Embolic Industry Research

Liquid Embolic Market by Product

• Liquid Embolic Vials

• Liquid Embolic Prefilled Injectables

Liquid Embolic Market by Indication

• Brain Arterio-Venous Malformations (bAVM)

• Tumor Embolization

• Radiology

• Cardiology

Liquid Embolic Market by End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Independent Speciality Centres

Liquid Embolic Market by Region

• North America Liquid Embolic Market

• Latin America Liquid Embolic Market

• Europe Liquid Embolic Market

• East Asia Liquid Embolic Market

• South Asia Liquid Embolic Market

• Oceania Liquid Embolic Market

• Middle East & Africa (MEA) Liquid Embolic Market

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws from its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high-pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

United States

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com