Climate Ready Boston Partnering with Army Corps

A federal partnership between the City of Boston and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will assess coastal storm management.

The City of Boston’s partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will build on the work of the Climate Ready Boston initiative. This initiative works to prepare Boston’s waterfront for the near- and long-term effects of climate change. Climate Ready Boston has completed neighborhood coastal resilience plans to protect Boston's 47-mile coastline from flooding. These plans include solutions for the East Boston, Charlestown, Downtown/North End, Dorchester, and South Boston waterfront.

The partnership between the City of Boston and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is to conduct the Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Feasibility Study. It will assess existing flood preparation and open Boston to potential federal investment. The Study will consider long-term flood risk and existing city, federal, state, and local plans and projects. It will assess the effects on populations, ecosystems, property, and infrastructure. From there, it will develop potential strategies to manage flood risk. The Study will assess different approaches and recommend solutions that would be eligible for federal funding.

Coastal Storms, associated precipitation, storm surge, and sea level rise can cause flooding along the Boston coastline. Public infrastructure, businesses, and residential communities are directly and indirectly affected.

Flooding can cause:

Increased property damage

Increased risk to public health and safety

Loss of economic activity

Increased risk of damage to critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools, emergency services, water, sewer, and electric utilities, and transit systems

Expected benefits of the project include:

Improved ability to respond and recover from storm effects and sea level rise

Enhanced natural resources and coastal habitat along the Boston coastline

Increased recreational opportunities

Opportunities to increase the resilience of our local and regional economy

The City of Boston will be hosting an information session introducing its long term partnership with the USACE to conduct a Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study. This event will provide an update on the City’s coastal resilience projects; information on the USACE study goals, scope and timeline, key milestones and deliverables, and opportunities for community participation; as well as a space for initial input and questions. The session is scheduled for Friday, February 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. To register for the event, please visit this website. Additionally, if you are interested in learning more about the City of Boston and the USACE’s partnership, visit here.

The City of Boston Study is taking place in parallel with the Boston Metropolitan Area Coastal Resilience Study conducted by USACE and the State of Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to assess long term risk and resilience at a watershed level. Both studies are carried out in close coordination. Recommendations of the City of Boston Study will be aligned with the state and regional plans.