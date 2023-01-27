Submit Release
Foresight Africa 2023

05

Closing the equity gap

The burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic have been unequally borne across regions and countries, between the poor and better off, and between men and women. Existing economic gender inequalities—related to income, coping strategies, labor and time use, food and water insecurity, and child education outcomes—have been further exacerbated by today’s interlocking challenges and headwinds. Thus, we have dedicated a full chapter (Chapter 5), to the gender dimensions of Africa’s economic recovery and what strategies policymakers should be attuned to in order to close the gender gap.

