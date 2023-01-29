Clear Skies Marketing Group to Expand Digital Marketing Services to Colorado Springs
Clear Skies brings on customer service representatives from Colorado Springs to offer in-person consultations to better understand small business operations.
Small businesses are the backbone of America with millions of entrepreneurs working their butts off every day. It's hard to find time to stay up-to-date with the quickly changing online trends.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a digital marketing agency, Clear Skies Marketing Group is able to reach a global audience, but chooses to focus efforts locally. 2023 opened new doors to allow Clear Skies to offer their services in Colorado Springs, Colorado by adding customer service representatives born and raised in The Springs.
— Eric Hagelin, Founder and CEO
“We want to make sure we have the capabilities to communicate in person with our clients for each city that we serve, in order to better understand our clients. Small business is the backbone of America and the livelihood of millions of Americans. Colorado Springs is absolutely booming economically and we want to make sure our small businesses have a chance against larger corporations in online searches” Founder and CEO, Eric Hagelin.
In 2023 digital marketing focuses on local search for small businesses. More people than ever are using their mobile phones to search for "Service near me" and calling before even getting to the company website. This is especially true for services that customers need immediate solutions to problems such as plumbers, electricians, garage door repairs, dentists, doctors, eye-care specialists, and other services that provide relief to problems. For a long time, people would pick up the yellow pages or ask their neighbors, but with younger clientele moving into Colorado Springs without a reliable word-of-mouth network established, they're turning to the internet to find results.
Businesses that once relied on word-of-mouth referrals to bring leads are now facing a flood of competition resulting in fewer leads than ever. These same businesses that provided and still do provide the best service in Colorado Springs aren't even on the map regarding digital results. Why are businesses with fewer years in business getting more leads online? Good digital marketing.
Clear Skies Marketing Group aims to support small businesses in Colorado Springs by providing a digital marketing team capable of putting them back on the map where they belong. They bring digital marketing services to Colorado Springs in the form of:
• Website Design
• Local Search Optimization
• Website SEO
• Social Media Marketing
• E-mail Marketing
The digital world moves quickly and trends are updated constantly. What was good digital marketing in 2019 is not the same in 2023. Clear Skies Marketing Group follows the latest trends and applies them in real-time to digital marketing packages. This helps business owners stay focused on doing what they do best, running their businesses.
