Fluence Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), announced today that it will report earnings for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, after market close.

The Company will conduct a teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, to discuss the results. To participate, analysts are required to register by clicking Fluence Energy Q1 Earnings Call Registration Link. Once registered, analysts will be issued a unique PIN number and dial-in number. Analysts are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

General audience participants, and non-analysts are encouraged to join the teleconference in a listen-only mode at: Listen-Only Mode - Webcast Link, or on http://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.fluenceenergy.com, by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The replay will be available on the company’s website at http://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website, www.fluenceenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.


