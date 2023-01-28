CDReload Disrupts Bitcoin ATM Market by Eliminating Bulky Hardware and High Fees
With CDReload, buying Bitcoin is as easy as buying a pack of gum, and just as accessible.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Dispensers, a leading provider of Bitcoin ATMs since 2017, has launched CDReload – a groundbreaking cash-to-Bitcoin service that marks the end of outdated and bulky Bitcoin ATMs. Thanks to strategic partnerships, the company now offers customers the convenience of purchasing Bitcoin without the need for a physical Bitcoin ATM by depositing cash to their CDReload account at 16,000 retail stores nationwide. This marks a significant shift in the Bitcoin ATM market, as customers can now easily purchase Bitcoin with cash at their local convenience store, gas station, or grocery store.
The Bitcoin ATM market has become increasingly congested in recent years, with a large number of ATMs being installed in 2021 and 2022 at the height of the bull market. This oversaturation has led to a decline in transaction volumes and has put pressure on companies like CoinCloud. In response to these market conditions, operators have begun to focus on the relocation of their existing fleet of ATMs rather than expanding their numbers.
"We're delighted to be able to offer our customers this more efficient and affordable way of turning dollars into Bitcoin," said Sabreen Rihan, Co-Founder of Crypto Dispensers. " CDReload eliminates the costly expenses associated with traditional Bitcoin ATMs – such as shipping costs, monthly rental fees, and wireless internet fees – while still offering the safe and secure transactions our customers know us for."
By eliminating the high cost of purchasing and maintaining Bitcoin ATMs, which can range anywhere from $7,000 to $20,000 per Bitcoin ATM, as well as the added expenses of monthly rent and paying cash logistics companies like Brinks and Garda to pick up cash, CDReload reduces the waste associated with operating a network of Bitcoin ATMs.
"We're proud to offer our customers the opportunity to get more Bitcoin for their dollar with our convenient and accessible Crypto Dispensers CDReload platform," said Rihan. "Our CDReload feature allows us to reach even more customers and eliminate the need for costly and outdated hardware. We're proud to be leading the way in this industry and providing our customers with the best possible experience."
With CDReload, buying Bitcoin is as easy as buying a pack of gum, and just as accessible. It is available immediately at over 16,000 retail stores, allowing customers to deposit cash directly into their accounts and purchase Bitcoin instantly. No more worrying about high fees or the inconvenience of Bitcoin ATMs being offline, out of service, or too far away.
Crypto Dispensers is committed to providing a seamless and secure experience for its customers. The company employs state-of-the-art security measures to ensure that all transactions are safe and secure.
