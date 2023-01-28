Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,536 in the last 365 days.

Condemning the Terrorist Attack in Jerusalem

The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack that occurred today outside of a synagogue in Jerusalem.  We mourn those killed in the attack, and our thoughts are with the injured, including children.  The notion of people being targeted as they leave a house of worship is abhorrent.  It is particularly tragic that this attack occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

On behalf of the United States, I express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those injured a full recovery.  We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.

You just read:

Condemning the Terrorist Attack in Jerusalem

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.