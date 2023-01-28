Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Q4 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company (the "Company") for Sound Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, or $1.12 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $1.9 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.17 per share, payable on February 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2023.

Comments from the President and Chief Executive Officer

“Despite the continual increase in interest rates, and significant economic uncertainty, we sustained our loan origination efforts and posted our eighth consecutive quarter of loan growth,” remarked Ms. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Organic funding via deposits remains very competitive but we continue our emphasis on the development of full relationships and generation of business and consumer deposits," concluded Stewart.

Q4 2022 Financial Performance

Total assets decreased $5.9 million or 0.6% to $976.4 million at December 31, 2022, from $982.2 million at September 30, 2022, and increased $56.7 million or 6.2% from $919.7 million at December 31, 2021.



Loans held-for-portfolio increased $14.5 million or 1.7% to $866.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $851.4 million at September 30, 2022, and increased $179.6 million or 26.2% from $686.4 million at December 31, 2021.



Total deposits decreased $6.6 million or 0.8% to $808.8 million at December 31, 2022, from $815.4 million at September 30, 2022, and increased $10.4 million or 1.3% from $798.3 million at December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $19.1 million or 9.9% to $173.2 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $192.3 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased $17.3 million or 9.1% compared to $190.5 million at December 31, 2021.



Our loan-to-deposit ratio was 107% at December 31, 2022, compared to 105% at September 30, 2022 and 86% at December 31, 2021.



Total nonperforming loans increased $473 thousand or 19.0% to $3.0 million at December 31, 2022, from $2.5 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased $2.6 million or 46.7% from $5.6 million at December 31, 2021. Net interest income increased $91 thousand or 0.9% to $9.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and increased $2.0 million or 25.6% from $7.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Net interest margin ("NIM"), annualized, was 4.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 4.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.



A $125 thousand provision for loan losses was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to a $375 thousand provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans and to total loans was 256.84% and 0.88%, respectively.



Net gain on sale of loans was $49 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $48 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $507 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.



The Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as "well-capitalized" at December 31, 2022.

Operating Results



Net interest income increased $91 thousand, or 0.9%, to $9.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and increased $2.0 million, or 25.6%, from $7.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021 were primarily the result of a higher average balance of and yield earned on average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a higher average balance of and rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities.

Interest income increased $1.0 million, or 9.7%, to $11.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and increased $3.5 million, or 41.4%, from $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher average loan balances, an 18 basis point rate increase in the average yield on loans and a 131 basis point rate increase in the average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash following increases in the targeted federal funds rate throughout 2022, partially offset by lower average balances of investments and interest-bearing cash. The increase in interest income from the same quarter last year was due primarily to higher average loan balances, a 37 basis point increase in the average loan yield and a 305 basis point increase in average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by a lower average balance of investments and interest-bearing cash.

Interest income on loans increased $751 thousand, or 7.3%, to $11.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and increased $2.8 million, or 34.5%, from $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average balance of total loans was $861.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $833.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $690.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average yield on total loans was 5.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 4.92% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 4.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the average loan yield during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to variable rate loans adjusting to higher market interest rates and new loan originations at higher interest rates. Interest income on investments and interest-bearing cash increased $292 thousand to $741 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $449 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and increased $620 thousand from $121 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, due to a higher average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by a lower average balance as excess cash liquidity was deployed into higher yielding loans during the current quarter.

Interest expense increased $952 thousand, or 80.7%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and increased $1.5 million, or 231.4%, from $643 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in interest expense during the current quarter from the prior quarter was primarily the result of a $12.9 million increase in the average balance of borrowings, comprised of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, and a $55.7 million increase in the average balance of certificate accounts, as well as higher average rates paid on all interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $36.9 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits other than certificate accounts. The increase in interest expense during the current quarter from the comparable period a year ago was primarily the result of a $59.3 million increase in the average balance of borrowings and a $75.3 million increase in the average balance of certificate accounts, as well as higher average rates paid on all interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $52.6 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits other than certificate accounts. The average cost of total borrowings, comprised of FHLB advances and subordinated notes, increased to 4.20% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 3.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and decreased from 5.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, reflecting the increased use of lower cost FHLB advances during the second half of 2022 to supplement our liquidity needs. The average balance of our total borrowings increased $12.9 million to $71.0 million from $58.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and increased $59.4 million from $11.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as we used FHLB advances to fund loan growth.

Net interest margin (annualized) was 4.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 4.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to cost of funding increasing at a faster pace than the yield earned on interest-earning assets, driven by the higher average balance of borrowings and certificate accounts, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of loans. The increase from the same quarter a year ago was the result of an increase in interest income on interest-earning assets, driven by the higher average balance of and yield earned on loans, partially offset by an increase in the cost of funding during the second half of 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $125 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $375 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and no provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 resulted primarily from the lower growth in our loans held-for-portfolio. The provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 also reflects the inherent uncertainty related to the economic environment as a result of local, national and global events.

Noninterest income remained essentially unchanged at $1.0 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and decreased $465 thousand, or 31.4%, from $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income from the comparable period in 2021 was primarily due to a $458 thousand decrease in net gain on sale of loans as a result of a decline in both the amount of loans originated for sale and gross margins for loans sold and a $13 thousand decrease in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights, partially offset by a $40 thousand increase in earnings on the cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”). Loans sold during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, totaled $3.5 million, compared to $2.3 million and $19.1 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest expense increased $82 thousand, or 1.2%, to $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and increased $190 thousand, or 2.7%, from $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was primarily a result of an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $190 thousand resulting from lower deferred compensation and higher medical expenses, partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation expense as a result of lower loan and deposit growth. Operations expense decreased $92 thousand primarily due to decreases in various expenses including marketing expenses and charitable contributions, insurance costs, and office expenses, partially offset by an increase in audit and professional fees. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits of $448 thousand primarily due to higher wages and medical expenses and lower deferred compensation, partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation as a result of a lower percentage earned on loans originated, changes to incentive compensation programs, such as the addition of non-production performance requirements, and lower commission expense related to a decline in mortgage originations. Operations expense decreased $243 thousand compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 due to lower loan origination costs due to lower mortgage origination volume, a lower reserve for unfunded commitments and decreases in various accounts including marketing, charitable contributions and professional fees. These decreases were partially offset by increases in various accounts including travel expenses, debit card processing, audit fees, fixed assets and office expenses.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 66.49%, compared to 66.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 75.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to higher net interest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense and lower noninterest income.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality

Assets at December 31, 2022 totaled $976.4 million, compared to $982.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $919.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets from the sequential quarter was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents as a result of a decrease in deposits and to repay borrowings. The increase from one year ago was primarily a result of increases in loans held-for-portfolio and investment securities, partially offset by lower balances in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $18.2 million, or 24.0%, to $57.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $76.1 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased $125.8 million, or 68.5%, from $183.6 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to the deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding loans. The decrease from one year ago was primarily due to deploying cash earning a nominal yield into higher interest-earning loans and investments securities, partially offset by an increase in deposits, primarily certificate accounts.

Investment securities decreased $197 thousand, or 1.6%, to $12.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.6 million at September 30, 2022, and increased $4.0 million, or 47.4%, from $8.4 million at December 31, 2021. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $2.2 million at both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, compared to zero at December 31, 2021. Available-for-sale securities totaled $10.2 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.4 million at September 30, 2022, and $8.4 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in available-for-sale securities from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to the call of a municipal bond for $260 thousand and regularly scheduled payments, partially offset by a lower net unrealized losses resulting from an increase in market values during the quarter. The increase from one year ago was primarily due to investment purchases during the year, partially offset by the call of one municipal bond, regularly scheduled payments and maturities, and net unrealized losses resulting from the increases in market interest rates during the year.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased to $866.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $851.4 million at September 30, 2022 and increased from $686.4 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at December 31, 2022, compared to the prior quarter-end, primarily resulted from increases in residential, construction and land, and consumer loans, partially offset by a decline in commercial real estate and multifamily loans. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at December 31, 2022, compared to one year ago, primarily resulted from increases across all loan categories, excluding commercial business loans which decreased between the periods primarily due to SBA loan forgiveness payments on Paycheck Protection Program loans. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio primarily resulted from focused marketing campaigns, increased utilization of digital marketing tools and the addition of experienced lending staff.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans, including nonperforming troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”), other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets, increased $473 thousand, or 15.0%, to $3.6 million at December 31, 2022, from $3.1 million at September 30, 2022 and decreased $2.6 million, or 41.7% from $6.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to the addition of four nonaccrual loans during the current quarter, including two one-to-four family loans, one home equity loan and one land loan. The decrease from one year ago was primarily due to the payoff of a $2.3 million nonperforming multifamily loan during 2022. Loans classified as TDRs totaled $2.0 million, $2.0 million and $2.6 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, of which $103 thousand, $108 thousand and $422 thousand, respectively, were classified as nonperforming at those dates.

NPAs to total assets were 0.37%, 0.32% and 0.68% at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding was 0.88%, 0.88% and 0.92% at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $15 thousand, compared to $3 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, and $21 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes our NPAs at the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Nonperforming Loans: One-to-four family $ 2,135 $ 1,960 $ 1,670 $ 1,676 $ 2,207 Home equity loans 142 133 152 155 140 Commercial and multifamily — — 2,307 2,336 2,380 Construction and land 324 29 30 31 33 Manufactured homes 96 99 117 135 122 Floating homes — — — — 493 Commercial business — — — 170 176 Other consumer 262 265 233 244 — Total nonperforming loans 2,959 2,486 4,509 4,747 5,552 OREO and Other Repossessed Assets: One-to-four family 84 84 84 84 84 Commercial and multifamily 575 575 575 575 575 Total OREO and repossessed assets 659 659 659 659 659 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,618 $ 3,145 $ 5,168 $ 5,406 $ 6,211 Nonperforming Loans: One-to-four family 59.0 % 62.3 % 32.3 % 31.0 % 35.5 % Home equity loans 3.9 4.2 2.9 2.9 2.3 Commercial and multifamily — — 44.7 43.2 38.3 Construction and land 9.0 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.5 Manufactured homes 2.7 3.2 2.3 2.5 2.0 Floating homes — — — — 7.9 Commercial business — — — 3.1 2.8 Other consumer 7.2 8.4 4.5 4.5 — Total nonperforming loans 81.8 79.0 87.3 87.8 89.3 OREO and Other Repossessed Assets: One-to-four family 2.3 2.7 1.6 1.6 1.4 Commercial and multifamily 15.9 18.3 11.1 10.6 9.3 Total OREO and repossessed assets 18.2 21.0 12.7 12.2 10.7 Total nonperforming assets 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

For the Quarter Ended: December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 7,489 $ 7,117 $ 6,407 $ 6,306 $ 6,327 Provision for loan losses during the period 125 375 600 125 — Net (charge-offs)/recoveries during the period (15 ) (3 ) 110 (24 ) (21 ) Balance at end of period $ 7,599 $ 7,489 $ 7,117 $ 6,407 $ 6,306 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 256.81 % 301.25 % 157.84 % 134.97 % 113.58 %



Deposits decreased $6.6 million, or 0.8%, to $808.8 million at December 31, 2022, from $815.4 million at September 30, 2022 and increased $10.4 million, or 1.3%, from $798.3 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in deposits compared to the prior quarter-end was primarily a result of lower balances in all deposit products, excluding certificate accounts, largely driven by seasonal declines in escrow accounts and year end distributions in business accounts. The increase in our deposits compared to one year ago was a result of an increase in certificate accounts, which was primarily used to fund organic loan growth in 2022. Our noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $19.1 million, or 9.9% to $173.2 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $192.3 million at September 30, 2022 and decreased $17.3 million, or 9.1% from $190.5 million at December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 21.4%, 23.6% and 23.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

There were $43.0 million of outstanding FHLB advances at December 31, 2022, as compared to $44.5 million at September 30, 2022 and none at December 31, 2021. During 2022, FHLB advances were primarily used to support organic loan growth and to maintain liquidity ratios in line with our asset/liability objectives. Subordinated notes, net totaled $11.7 million at each of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $97.7 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.7 million, or 2.9%, from $95.0 million at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $4.3 million, or 4.7%, from $93.4 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in stockholders’ equity from September 30, 2022 was primarily the result of $2.9 million of net income earned during the current quarter, a $148 thousand decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, and $28 thousand in proceeds from exercises of stock options, partially offset by the payment of $441 thousand in dividends to Company stockholders .

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com .

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

When used in this press release and in documents filed or furnished by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events, and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors listed below or because of other factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation or deflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as supply chain disruptions and any governmental or societal responses to new COVID-19 variants; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans; results of examinations of the Company or its wholly owned bank subsidiary by their regulators; increased competition; changes in management's business strategies; legislative changes; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The risks inherent in these factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock performance.

The Company does not undertake—and specifically disclaims any obligation—to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.





CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest income $ 11,819 $ 10,776 $ 8,986 $ 8,213 $ 8,359 Interest expense 2,131 1,179 594 595 643 Net interest income 9,688 9,597 8,392 7,618 7,716 Provision for loan losses 125 375 600 125 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,563 9,222 7,792 7,493 7,716 Noninterest income: Service charges and fee income 618 604 596 549 632 (Earnings) loss on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 175 59 (35 ) 21 135 Mortgage servicing income 303 306 313 320 323 Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights (127 ) 9 57 268 (114 ) Net gain on sale of loans 49 48 84 365 507 Total noninterest income 1,018 1,026 1,015 1,523 1,483 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 4,234 4,044 3,969 4,167 3,786 Operations 1,489 1,581 1,428 1,314 1,732 Regulatory assessments 136 116 99 101 96 Occupancy 418 447 439 432 451 Data processing 841 848 849 821 863 Total noninterest expense 7,118 7,036 6,784 6,835 6,928 Income before provision for income taxes 3,463 3,212 2,023 2,181 2,271 Provision for income taxes 539 666 409 458 407 Net income $ 2,924 $ 2,546 $ 1,614 $ 1,723 $ 1,864







CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31 2022 2021 Interest income $ 39,795 $ 33,874 Interest expense 4,500 3,954 Net interest income 35,295 29,920 Provision for loan losses 1,225 425 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,070 29,495 Noninterest income: Service charges and fee income 2,368 2,247 Earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 219 416 Mortgage servicing income 1,242 1,284 Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights 207 (808 ) Net gain on sale of loans 546 4,190 Total noninterest income 4,582 7,329 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 16,415 14,257 Operations 5,812 5,765 Regulatory assessments 452 379 Occupancy 1,737 1,748 Data processing 3,360 3,263 Net gain on OREO and repossessed assets — (16 ) Total noninterest expense 27,776 25,396 Income before provision for income taxes 10,876 11,428 Provision for income taxes 2,072 2,272 Net income $ 8,804 $ 9,156







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,836 $ 76,064 $ 80,051 $ 197,091 $ 183,590 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 10,207 10,396 9,382 10,223 8,419 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 2,199 2,207 2,215 2,223 — Loans held-for-sale — 1,908 100 1,297 3,094 Loans held-for-portfolio 865,981 851,447 806,078 709,485 686,398 Allowance for loan losses (7,599 ) (7,489 ) (7,117 ) (6,407 ) (6,306 ) Total loans held-for-portfolio, net 858,382 843,958 798,961 703,078 680,092 Accrued interest receivable 3,083 2,809 2,350 2,117 2,217 Bank-owned life insurance, net 21,314 21,140 21,081 21,116 21,095 Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other repossessed assets, net 659 659 659 659 659 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 4,687 4,787 4,754 4,668 4,273 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 2,832 2,897 2,317 1,117 1,046 Premises and equipment, net 5,513 5,505 5,632 5,730 5,819 Right-of-use assets 5,102 5,319 5,548 5,777 5,811 Other assets 4,537 4,597 3,954 3,758 3,576 TOTAL ASSETS $ 976,351 $ 982,246 $ 937,004 $ 958,854 $ 919,691 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 635,567 $ 623,122 $ 599,377 $ 627,323 $ 607,854 Noninterest-bearing deposits 173,196 192,275 186,609 208,768 190,466 Total deposits 808,763 815,397 785,986 836,091 798,320 Borrowings 43,000 44,500 30,000 — — Accrued interest payable 395 109 194 38 200 Lease liabilities 5,448 5,749 5,980 6,211 6,242 Other liabilities 8,318 8,071 9,210 9,169 8,571 Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,046 1,799 922 1,851 1,366 Subordinated notes, net 11,676 11,665 11,655 11,644 11,634 TOTAL LIABILITIES 878,646 887,290 843,947 865,004 826,333 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 26 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 28,004 27,886 27,777 28,154 27,956 Retained earnings 70,792 68,309 66,203 66,139 65,237 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (1,117 ) (1,265 ) (949 ) (469 ) 139 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 97,705 94,956 93,057 93,850 93,358 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 976,351 $ 982,246 $ 937,004 $ 958,854 $ 919,691







KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Annualized return on average assets 1.16 % 1.04 % 0.70 % 0.75 % 0.81 % Annualized return on average equity 11.94 10.61 6.86 7.39 7.90 Annualized net interest margin(1) 4.05 4.13 3.83 3.49 3.53 Annualized efficiency ratio(2) 66.49 % 66.23 % 72.12 % 74.77 % 75.31 %

(1) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(2) Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).



PER COMMON SHARE DATA

(unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Basic earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 0.99 $ 0.62 $ 0.66 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.97 $ 0.61 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 2,565,407 2,562,551 2,584,179 2,602,168 2,586,570 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 2,600,905 2,597,690 2,615,299 2,640,359 2,631,721 Common shares outstanding at period-end 2,583,619 2,581,949 2,578,595 2,621,531 2,613,768 Book value per share $ 37.82 $ 36.78 $ 36.09 $ 35.80 $ 35.72





AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Loans receivable $ 861,371 $ 11,078 5.10 % $ 833,195 $ 10,327 4.92 % $ 690,680 $ 8,238 4.73 % Investments and interest-bearing cash 88,503 741 3.32 % 88,812 449 2.01 % 176,942 121 0.27 % Total interest-earning assets $ 949,874 $ 11,819 4.94 % $ 922,007 $ 10,776 4.64 % $ 867,622 $ 8,359 3.82 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Savings and money market accounts $ 174,410 $ 88 0.20 % $ 188,276 $ 63 0.13 % $ 183,730 $ 36 0.08 % Demand and NOW accounts 267,043 280 0.42 % 290,106 164 0.22 % 310,352 126 0.16 % Certificate accounts 186,277 1,011 2.15 % 130,541 503 1.53 % 110,985 313 1.12 % Subordinated notes 11,669 168 5.71 % 11,658 168 5.72 % 11,627 168 5.73 % Borrowings 59,348 584 3.90 % 46,462 281 2.40 % 2 — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 698,747 2,131 1.21 % $ 667,043 1,179 0.70 % $ 616,696 643 0.41 % Net interest income/spread $ 9,688 3.73 % $ 9,597 3.94 % $ 7,716 3.41 % Net interest margin 4.05 % 4.13 % 3.53 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 136 % 138 % 141 % Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 183,800 $ 189,379 $ 190,551 Total deposits 811,530 $ 1,379 0.67 % 798,302 $ 730 0.36 % 795,618 $ 475 0.24 % Total funding (1) 882,547 2,131 0.96 % 856,422 1,179 0.55 % 807,247 643 0.32 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.





Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Loans receivable $ 783,372 $ 38,177 4.87 % $ 650,045 $ 33,389 5.14 % Investments and interest-bearing cash 124,331 1,618 1.30 % 221,577 485 0.22 % Total interest-earning assets $ 907,703 $ 39,795 4.38 % $ 871,622 $ 33,874 3.89 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Savings and money market accounts $ 188,478 $ 211 0.11 % $ 171,406 $ 180 0.11 % Demand and NOW accounts 295,919 690 0.23 % 289,096 611 0.21 % Certificate accounts 129,011 2,049 1.59 % 158,649 2,491 1.57 % Subordinated notes 11,653 672 5.77 % 11,611 672 5.79 % Borrowings 27,273 878 3.22 % 1 — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 652,334 4,500 0.69 % $ 630,763 3,954 0.63 % Net interest income/spread $ 35,295 3.69 % $ 29,920 3.26 % Net interest margin 3.89 % 3.43 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 139 % 138 % Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 190,113 $ 178,535 Total deposits 803,521 $ 2,950 0.37 % 797,686 $ 3,282 0.41 % Total funding (1) 842,447 4,500 0.53 % 809,298 3,954 0.49 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.







LOANS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Real estate loans: One-to-four family $ 274,638 $ 270,009 $ 250,295 $ 221,832 $ 207,660 Home equity 19,548 17,642 16,374 13,798 13,250 Commercial and multifamily 313,358 315,677 307,462 279,892 278,175 Construction and land 116,878 112,980 101,394 70,402 63,105 Total real estate loans 724,422 716,308 675,525 585,924 562,190 Consumer Loans: Manufactured homes 26,953 25,375 23,264 22,179 21,636 Floating homes 74,443 69,968 66,573 59,784 59,268 Other consumer 17,923 17,565 18,076 18,370 16,748 Total consumer loans 119,319 112,908 107,913 100,333 97,652 Commercial business loans 23,815 23,986 24,302 24,452 28,026 Total loans 867,556 853,202 807,740 710,709 687,868 Less: Premiums 973 984 1,010 788 897 Deferred fees, net (2,548 ) (2,739 ) (2,672 ) (2,012 ) (2,367 ) Allowance for loan losses (7,599 ) (7,489 ) (7,117 ) (6,407 ) (6,306 ) Total loans held for portfolio, net $ 858,382 $ 843,958 $ 798,961 $ 703,078 $ 680,092





DEPOSITS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Noninterest-bearing $ 173,196 $ 192,275 $ 186,609 $ 208,768 $ 190,466 Interest-bearing 254,982 284,267 312,439 333,449 307,061 Savings 95,641 99,602 103,311 106,217 103,401 Money market 74,639 84,692 87,672 89,164 91,670 Certificates 210,305 154,561 95,955 98,493 105,722 Total deposits $ 808,763 $ 815,397 $ 785,986 $ 836,091 $ 798,320





CREDIT QUALITY DATA

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,855 $ 2,378 $ 4,381 $ 4,474 $ 5,130 Nonperforming TDRs 103 108 128 273 422 Total nonperforming loans 2,959 2,486 4,509 4,747 5,552 OREO and other repossessed assets 659 659 659 659 659 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,618 $ 3,145 $ 5,168 $ 5,406 $ 6,211 Performing TDRs 1,885 1,912 1,866 2,072 2,174 Net (charge-offs) recoveries during the quarter (15 ) (3 ) 110 (24 ) (21 ) Provision for loan losses during the quarter 125 375 600 125 — Allowance for loan losses 7,599 7,489 7,117 6,407 6,306 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 256.84 % 301.24 % 157.84 % 134.96 % 113.58 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.56 % 0.67 % 0.81 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.32 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.68 %





OTHER STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total loans to total deposits 107.27 % 104.64 % 102.77 % 85.00 % 86.16 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 21.41 % 23.58 % 23.74 % 24.97 % 23.86 % Average total assets for the quarter $ 996,042 $ 969,254 $ 920,984 $ 931,094 $ 916,261 Average total equity for the quarter $ 97,119 $ 95,244 $ 94,397 $ 94,497 $ 93,569



