Conclusion of Round 15 of Negotiations to Modernize the Columbia River Treaty Regime

The United States and Canada conducted the 15th round of Columbia River Treaty regime negotiations on January 25 and 26, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The two countries focused on flood risk management, hydropower coordination, ecosystem cooperation, and increased Canadian operational flexibility. The United States and Canada are working together to address outstanding issues to achieve an agreement in principle on a modernized regime that will protect and advance the livelihoods of the people of the Columbia River Basin and the region’s vital ecosystems.

The Columbia River is a shared resource that underpins many lives and industries on both sides of the border and benefits from timely coordination. With aspects of the Treaty changing in 2024, the United States is committed to working with Canada to ensure predictability and stability for both countries.

The U.S. Department of State leads a negotiating team consisting of representatives from the Bonneville Power Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The U.S. delegation also included expert-advisors from the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho and the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

The next negotiation session will be March 22-23 in Washington, DC.

