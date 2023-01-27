Reserve recruiters broadcast benefits to local educators

The U.S. military plays a huge role on the global stage, requiring an abundant amount of personnel to maintain, but recruiting numbers are down.

Doing their part to change the trend, Air Force Reserve Command recruiters from Youngstown Air Reserve Station met with Trumbull County educators, Jan. 24, 2023, in Niles, Ohio, to speak transparently about current national and international events and how they’re affecting recruitment.

“Our military is a big factor in our country's current and future success,” said Tech. Sgt. Eric Jackson, 910th Airlift Wing recruiter. “Right now, everyone’s looking at the workforce and we’re bringing in the future generation. We need them and can’t win without them.”

Hundreds of installations can’t be secured without security forces “Defenders.” Thousands of humanitarian cargo pallets can’t be built without aerial port “Port Dawgs.” Aircraft can’t fly, fight and win without pilots and won’t ever get off the ground with maintainers.

“We wanted to let educators know any support that they can give us as recruiters, just in general, is going to be great,” said Jackson. “We’re giving them some tips and tricks so that they can be more informed and maybe help increase those numbers to where they need to be.”

Various members of the 910th Airlift Wing were also in attendance to talk one-on-one with the educators and provide insight on military missions, achievements and hurdles.

“It’s important for us to market ourselves,” said 1st Lt. Jessica Strumbly, an intelligence officer assigned to the 910th Operations Support Squadron. “Think about it, in 10 to 15 years I’m going to be gone. I need to be able to train my replacement so they can take over my job and push that legacy forward.”

The continuation of that legacy requires the success of military recruiters welcoming in the next generation of Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and Guardians. Recruiters supporting Youngstown Air Reserve Station are taking new approaches to ensure that success.