Wisner Baum Attorneys Recognized in Super Lawyers® 2023
Wisner Baum is proud to be listed in the 2023 edition of Southern California Super LawyersLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several attorneys from the Wisner Baum law firm are recognized in the 2023 edition of Super Lawyers®, part of Thomson Reuters. Super Lawyers® is a legal directory that uses peer review and independent research to rate lawyers across various areas of practice. The nationally renowned legal publication solely considers attorneys who have been nominated by a third party or identified by the Super Lawyers® research team for a listing.
Lawyers from across the nation and dozens of practice areas were considered for inclusion in Super Lawyers®. Using its patented attorney selection process, Super Lawyers selects only the top 5% of attorneys each year. Each recognized attorney has attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
The 2023 edition of Super Lawyers® recognizes the following Wisner Baum attorneys for their legal advocacy in Los Angeles:
• Michael L. Baum (Super Lawyers® 2005, 2012-2023)
o Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff
• Bijan Esfandiari (Super Lawyers® 2017-2023; Rising Stars 2009-2016)
o Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff
• Timothy Loranger (Super Lawyers® 2015-2023; Rising Stars 2011-2013)
o Aviation and Aerospace
• Clay Robbins III (Super Lawyers® 2023)
o Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff
About Wisner Baum
At the start of 2023, the law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman announced a name change to Wisner Baum. With more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements, the firm will enter its 50th year in practice with lead trial attorney, R. Brent Wisner, as managing partner. At 39, Wisner is perhaps the youngest attorney to lead a national law firm. His age belies an impressive track record in major cases, including a multi-billion-dollar verdict in 2019 against Monsanto Company (Bayer AG). With only 11 years as a practicing attorney, Wisner has already negotiated settlements for clients in excess of $1 billion.
Attorney Michael L. Baum, who served as Baum Hedlund’s managing partner from 1993 to 2022, will continue his work at Wisner Baum as one of the firm’s three senior partners. The firm also announced the retirement of longtime vice president, secretary, and senior shareholder, Ronald L. M. Goldman. The other former named partners—Paul J. Hedlund and J. Clark Aristei—retired from the firm in 2018. Aristei passed away in 2021.
Wisner Baum represents more than 18,000 clients across a broad range of practice areas. With upcoming trials in 2023 over Zantac and toxic baby food, as well as a seat on the plaintiff’s leadership of the federal Gardasil HPV vaccine MDL (multi-district litigation), the firm has established itself as a leader in mass tort litigation.
