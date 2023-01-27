Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,505 in the last 365 days.

John Hammer Named CEO of Spectrum Automotive Holdings Corp.

New CEO Brings Extensive Industry Experience to Drive Next Phase of Growth

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Automotive Holdings Corp. ("Spectrum"), announced today that John Hammer, former President of ADESA, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. An experienced business leader, John Hammer will succeed Jim Polley, who founded Vanguard Dealer Services and Spectrum in 1999. Jim Polley will continue on the Spectrum Board.

John Hammer is a seasoned automotive industry executive with over 30 years of experience, including CEO-level roles in automotive finance, automotive retail dealership operations, finance operations, and automotive auctions.

"We are excited to welcome John Hammer as CEO and expect him to have a tremendous impact on the continued progress we are making growing Spectrum's platform," said Jim Polley. "We expect this to be a smooth and successful transition."

Robert Howarth, CFO of Spectrum, advised "John comes to us with the precise industry, financial, and business acumen to propel Spectrum to the next level. We are very excited to have him join our team. We want to thank Jim for his tremendous leadership, and we are grateful that he will continue to stay actively involved in the company as it moves into this next phase of growth." 

Hammer joins Spectrum effective Feb. 6, 2023. 

About Spectrum

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, Spectrum is an agent, marketer and administrator of finance and insurance ("F&I") products for the U.S. automotive market. Spectrum is a distribution-focused company in the F&I industry that provides a full suite of proprietary and third-party extended warranty and ancillary products, serving thousands of partners, including dealerships, administrators, and original equipment manufacturers. www.spectrumautoholdings.com.

Contact Information:
Brandie Linfante
CMO
blinfante@spectrumautoholdings.com
8624002583

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


You just read:

John Hammer Named CEO of Spectrum Automotive Holdings Corp.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.