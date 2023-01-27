ENDEAVORS HIRES KIMBERLY HARLE SOLIS AS CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors, a San Antonio-based national nonprofit, is excited to welcome seasoned communications professional Kimberly Harle Solis​​ into the position of Chief Communications Officer. In this role, Harle Solis will advance Endeavors’ mission by overseeing all aspects of the company’s communications, marketing, and philanthropic efforts.

With over 20 years of professional experience, Harle Solis is a veteran in the communications and marketing space, bringing expertise in public relations, brand amplification, corporate communications, and legislative consulting. Her previous roles have included leadership positions at NASA, HEB, and Whataburger.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kimberly to the Endeavors senior leadership team,” said Jon Allman, Endeavors CEO. “She has an impressive background in communications and marketing with a diverse skill set earned by working for a consulting firm and several high-growth companies with strong brands. This experience makes her a unique fit to help lead Endeavors’ communications strategy.”

Harle Solis​​ received her BS in Advertising and a BA in History from the University of Texas at Austin. Her extensive community service leadership history includes roles at the San Antonio Greater Chamber, KLRN, Children's Hospital of SA, United Way of Bexar County, Haven for Hope, Children's Bereavement Center, Paloma Place, Girls Inc, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, Northside ISD and SAISD Foundation.

Harle Solis recently commented about joining Endeavors, “This company has a long history of providing for people in need. It’s a purpose-led and values-driven organization, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to not only contribute to its mission of making life better for those in need but to join such a compassionate and talented team.”

About Endeavors

Endeavors is a longstanding national nonprofit that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit endeavors.org.

