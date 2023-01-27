Amplify ETFs Declares January Income Distributions for its Income ETFs

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces January income distributions for its income ETFs.



ETF Name Ticker Amount per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.14372 1/27/2023 1/30/2023 1/31/2023 Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.14035 1/27/2023 1/30/2023 1/31/2023 Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 1/27/2023 1/30/2023 1/31/2023 Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF* NDIV $0.04468 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 1/31/2023

*Special distribution declared in December 2022.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $3.8 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 12/31/2022). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency, and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

