Everest Business Funding Reflects on the Success of Holiday Food Drive

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Team effort is our specialty, and we have an incredible team,” said Everest Business Funding when reflecting back on the successful holiday food drive the company participated in to wrap up the 2022 year. To start the new year on a good note, the revenue-based financing firm ended the passing holiday season right by partnering with Feeding South Florida to sponsor and host a holiday food drive.

Feeding South Florida is deemed the leading domestic hunger-relief organization for South Florida, having the biggest and most efficient food bank. The 501 (c)(3) nonprofit serves 25% of Florida’s food-insecure population. Food from Feeding South Florida is distributed to families and individuals in need in Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Monroe Counties. The nonprofit strives towards its vision of a hunger-free South Florida, hoping to aid in transitioning those from dependency to self-sufficiency.

With the help of Everest Business Funding employees, the company was able to reach its desired goal of collecting and donating 1,000 food items for its holiday food drive to help make the holiday season a bit brighter for families in need in the surrounding local area.

For the food drive, Everest Business Funding staff gathered together the best non-perishable food items to donate. These highly sought items included canned beans and dry beans, peanut butter, other kinds of nut butter, rolled oats, cereals, canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna, rice, nuts, seeds, various kinds of broths, pasta, dried fruits, honey and so much more.

Feeding South Florida also shared additional tips to further help provide those in need with the best accessible food options. Three tips for collecting food donations shared were to avoid foods packed in glass, opt to donate canned goods with pop-lids over canned goods that require a can opener, and ensure not to donate expired foods.

To make the act of donating to the holiday food drive as simple as possible for employees, Everest Business Funding prompted team members short on time to allow HR to do the shopping. Staff members could drop a cash or gift card donation to the money collection box located in HR, which was the same location as the collection box where employees could drop off non-perishable food items. Financial donations could be any amount and as minimal as one dollar. The financial donations were then taken by HR members to the store to buy proper food donations.

“It was an honor to team up with Feeding South Florida to spread holiday cheer to local community members. We could not have met our goal without the help of our fantastic and giving team. We plan to participate again in the season of giving this year, too,” said Everest Business Funding.

