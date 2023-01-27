Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,620 in the last 365 days.

Maine Arborist Advisory Council Meeting

MAINE, January 30 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: January 30, 2023

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Deering Building, Room 306, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

This is an annual meeting of the Maine Arborist Advisory Council. Members of the public are welcome to observe in person or online. Kindly RSVP to horticulture@maine.gov if you plan to come in person so that we can arrange access to the building.

Join Meeting on Microsoft Teams

Meeting ID: 267 013 702 813
Passcode: wyYaXK
Phone: (207) 209-4724
Phone Conference ID: 100 933 228#

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Carole Neil

Phone:

You just read:

Maine Arborist Advisory Council Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.