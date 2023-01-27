Maine Arborist Advisory Council Meeting

MAINE, January 30 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: January 30, 2023

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Deering Building, Room 306, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

This is an annual meeting of the Maine Arborist Advisory Council. Members of the public are welcome to observe in person or online. Kindly RSVP to horticulture@maine.gov if you plan to come in person so that we can arrange access to the building.

Meeting ID: 267 013 702 813

Passcode: wyYaXK

Phone: (207) 209-4724

Phone Conference ID: 100 933 228#



