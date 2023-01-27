Dell Laser Consultants Announces Treatment of First Patient in Austin With the IC-8® Apthera™ IOL

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Steven J. Dell at Dell Laser Consultants is the first in Austin, Texas, to treat cataract patients with the IC-8® Apthera™ IOL since its U.S. FDA Approval.

"At Dell Laser Consultants, we are focused on providing advanced patient-centered care, which is why we are committed to offering the most advanced technologies to our patients. The Apthera lens offers a solution to patients who are looking for a continuous, clear range of vision from near to far without blurry zones. It also helps patients with a low amount of corneal astigmatism," said Dr. Dell. "I am truly excited to be offering a first-of-its-kind lens that helps patients achieve their best personal vision." Dr. Dell was one of the first surgeons in the U.S. to implant this lens which may offer vision correction to patients who are not candidates for other technologies.

By the age of 65, more than 90% of people worldwide are estimated to have begun to develop cataracts. Cataracts are a clouding of the eye's natural lens that leads to loss of vision over time.1 Treatment for cataracts involves the surgical removal of the natural lens and replacement with an intraocular lens, or IOL. Cataract surgery is one of the most common surgical procedures in the world, with nearly 28 million cataract procedures being performed worldwide each year.2 The majority of patients with cataracts are treated with a standard monofocal (single-focus) lens, which allows the patient to have excellent far vision; however, patients remain dependent on glasses for near and intermediate vision.

The Apthera IOL is a replacement lens designed to give patients the advantage of clear, focused vision from near to far, and everything in between. It is the first lens to utilize small aperture technology. Unlike other lenses that split, shift, or stretch light, the Apthera lens naturally focuses light entering the eye through its small aperture, seamlessly extending range of vison so patients can see text, people, and objects, across a full range of focal distances. The Apthera IOL is also the first lens to help patients who have a low amount of astigmatism (as much as 1.5 diopters).3

For more information about the Apthera lens, please visit www.AptheraAdvantage.com or request an appointment online with Dr. Dell, or call us at 512-347-0255.

About Dell Laser Consultants

Dell Laser Consultants was established to provide absolute state-of-the-art care in the field of vision correction surgery. We realize that you only have one set of eyes, and they deserve the best.

From the moment you walk in the door, it will be apparent to you that we take this responsibility seriously. With the very finest technology available, and a caring and professional staff, we are dedicated to surgical excellence.

