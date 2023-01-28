Ex Con Man Attempts Comeback as TV Scam Expert

Share This Article

Ex Fraudster Steve Comisar

Steve Comisar has scammed live studio audiences for years to teach fraud prevention.

Everyone you meet is your teacher or student. Most are both.” — Steve Comisar

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, January 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- February is fraud prevention awareness month and nobody knows fraud and scams better than Steve Comisar, a former con man and fraud prevention expert. You’ve probably seen him on The View or one of the dozens of other television talk shows and news magazine programs he appeared on pulling live scams on the studio audiences.On The View Comisar got over one hundred audience members to hand over their credit cards. Not just their credit card numbers but their actual credit cards. After his powerful demonstration Comisar would give fraud prevention advice so they will never be a victim of fraud or scams again.Comisar fooled national television audiences on nearly every top rated talk show in existence. He was also the on-camera fraud expert on Dateline NBC. Several of Comisar’s television appearances can be seen on his YouTube channel. But then Comisar went off to prison for fraud and all of that came to a screeching halt.Comisar was released from prison in 2018 and since then nobody has asked him to be a guest on any television talk show or news magazine program. Comisar is also an actor who had appeared in many movies, television shows, and commercials since he was a teenager. That too seemed to have dried up after his release 5 years ago. Since February is fraud prevention awareness month Comisar is now on a mission to get back on the talk shows and help educate America on how to avoid being victimized by fraud and scams.Comisar’s credentials are impressive. He authored the bestselling book, America’s Guide to Fraud Prevention . He starred in the CBS prime time television special, In the Mind of Con Artists , which was watched by ten million viewers and received high critical acclaim. He also starred in the award winning documentary, Making Crime Pay , which is now used to train law enforcement personnel.Since fraud and scams are at an all time high, now is the perfect time for Comisar to get back on the television talk show circuit and continue doing what he does best. Educating society on how to avoid being victimized by fraud and scams.Comisar says, “Yes I screwed up and went back to prison. But I’m willing to make up for that by going back on television and teaching people how to avoid fraud. My live demonstrations are the best way to teach people. So far I have helped educate millions of people and there’s no reason to stop now.”Everyone loves a good redemption story and Steve Comisar is on his way to make amends for his wrongdoings. He is certainly the most qualified person to educate society on fraud prevention through his powerful live demonstrations on national television. And no better a time to do this than on fraud prevention awareness month.By: Liz Goldberg, Celebrity Newswire

