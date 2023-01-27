Friday, January 27

Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state’s tax code

An effort to balance what is considered the nation’s most regressive state tax code came before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, with justices hearing arguments about whether they should overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without an income tax, and its heavy reliance on sales and fuel taxes to pay for schools, roads and other public expenses falls disproportionately on low-income residents. They pay at least six times more in taxes as a percentage of household income than the wealthiest residents do, according to lawmakers, and middle-income residents pay two to four times as much. Democrats in Olympia, led by Gov. Jay Inslee, sought to begin addressing that in 2021, when they enacted a 7% capital gains tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets, with exemptions for the first $250,000 each year and gains from sales of retirement accounts, real estate and certain small businesses. Continue reading at Associated Press. (Ted S. Warren)

WA may launch a cold-case unit for missing, murdered Indigenous people

Washington lawmakers are pushing ahead with a bill to establish a special cold-case unit for missing and murdered Indigenous people after pushback from some law enforcement officials who claimed the new task force could interfere with their work. House Bill 1177, requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, is sponsored by the 40th District’s Rep. Debra Lekanoff, who sits on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force at the Attorney General’s Office. According to data collected by the Attorney General’s Office, there are 2,200 unsolved homicides in Washington. Native American women make up nearly 5% of those, though they represent less than 2% of the state’s population. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Caean Couto)

State Sen. Salomon’s bill is best response to WA drug possession law

The Washington Supreme Court has pushed the state Legislature this year to create a permanent law governing the possession of controlled substances. This legislative session, two bills propose to change the current law, along with a Republican proposal from late last year that essentially reinstates the law the Supreme Court found unconstitutional. Both bills would make possession a gross misdemeanor. Under Salomon’s bill, if a person completes the substance-use treatment prior to their conviction being entered, the court would be required to dismiss the charge. An evaluator trained in clinical substance treatment would recommend the type and length of treatment, not a judge. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Associated Press

Columbian

Point in Time Count provides snapshot of homelessness in Clark County

Vancouver to revise urban forestry plan as it aims for equity, climate goals

Everett Herald

County to pay $1.9 million over Everett man’s fatal shooting by deputy

School program gives Scriber Lake teens class credits — and paychecks

State to pay $600K over psychologist’s harassment at Monroe prison

The Facts Newspaper

Important Update for Social Equity License Applicants: Maps

High Country News

This Washington experiment could rebuild eroding coastlines

The Inlander

High schoolers urge Washington lawmakers to eliminate gender-based pricing discrimination (Dhingra)

News Tribune

Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for Capitol

Tacoma police want to stop hate crimes. Here’s its plan and how businesses can help

Editorial: WA must finally address mental health delays in jails. The cruelty is staggering

Olympian

Mental health hospital in NE Lacey on hold after partner pulls out

Bipartisan bills introduced to WA legislature to limit public records lawsuits (Springer, Walen, Pollet)

Seattle Times

Washington traffic safety is ‘a crisis that we can’t ignore,’ lawmakers say (Liias, Lovick)

Ending homelessness in King County will cost billions, regional authority says

Editorial: State Sen. Salomon's bill is best response to WA drug possession law (Salomon, Robinson)

Spokesman Review

KING 5 TV (NBC)

This Washington study might make you think twice about your makeup choices

Washington Attorney General sues Providence hospitals over ‘unfair’ medical billing practices

Department of Health approves license for Lynnwood opioid center

Washington legislature eyes free school lunch for all students

KNKX Public Radio

AI helps scientists better understand wildfire emissions

KUOW Public Radio

WA could expand resources for solving cold cases with Indigenous victims

Q13 TV (FOX)

State leaders hope bipartisan effort saves lives, increases traffic safety in Washington (Lovick, Liias, Shewmake, Frame, Hunt, Reed, Mena)

Crosscut

