iQor Joins Customer Contact Week 2023

iQor to Feature Strategic Outsourcing Case Studies That, in Collaboration With Clients, Saved More Than $22 Million and Automated a Fast-Food Giant's Order Process in Time for the Big Game

Leaders from iQor will join Customer Contact Week 2023, in addition to participating in other business process outsourcing events throughout the year. CCW will be held in San Antonio, TX from Jan. 30-Feb.1, 2023.

iQor leaders will share case studies of strategic outsourcing that, in collaboration with clients, saved more than $22 million. They will also detail how iQor implemented IVR automation to help a fast-food giant digitally transform their order process in time for the Big Game in February.

Stop by Booth 402 in the Texas Ballroom at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk hall on Tuesday, Jan. 31 between 9:45 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 10 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. to learn more!

For more information, visit the iQor CCW landing page and www.customercontactweekwinter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005409/en/