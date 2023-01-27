Submit Release
iQor Joins Customer Contact Week 2023

iQor to Feature Strategic Outsourcing Case Studies That, in Collaboration With Clients, Saved More Than $22 Million and Automated a Fast-Food Giant's Order Process in Time for the Big Game

Leaders from iQor will join Customer Contact Week 2023, in addition to participating in other business process outsourcing events throughout the year. CCW will be held in San Antonio, TX from Jan. 30-Feb.1, 2023.

iQor leaders will share case studies of strategic outsourcing that, in collaboration with clients, saved more than $22 million. They will also detail how iQor implemented IVR automation to help a fast-food giant digitally transform their order process in time for the Big Game in February.

Stop by Booth 402 in the Texas Ballroom at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk hall on Tuesday, Jan. 31 between 9:45 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 10 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. to learn more!

For more information, visit the iQor CCW landing page and www.customercontactweekwinter.com.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

