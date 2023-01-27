Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,353 in the last 365 days.

SB4 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Administrative Rules - 2023-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to amend 457.03 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: rules defining unprofessional conduct by marriage and family therapists, professional counselors, and social workers and suspension of a portion of a rule of the Marriage and Family Therapy, Professional Counseling, and Social Work Examining Board.

Status: S - Administrative Rules

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb4

You just read:

SB4 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Administrative Rules - 2023-01-27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.