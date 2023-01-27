Funding for tourism businesses for new products
CANADA, January 27 - A new funding program is available to inspire tourism businesses to think of new ideas that showcase Prince Edward Island as a year-round destination.
The Multi-Season Tourism Product Development Fund provides support to tourism businesses to create and develop new products outside of what they currently offer to help grow the province into a multi-season tourism destination.
The maximum grant per operator is $7,500 and will be administered through a partnership between Tourism PEI and the Regional Tourism Associations (RTAs) and Destination Management Organizations (DMOs), including:
- Central Coastal Tourism Partnership
- Discover Charlottetown
- Explore Summerside
- Island East Tourism Group
- North Cape Coastal Tourism Partnership
- Tourism Cavendish Beach
“Growing Prince Edward Island into a multi-season destination is a top initiative from the industry’s strategy. It challenges us to do things a bit differently, to dream big, and consider all the possibilities of what tourism on the Island could be.”
- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson
Media contact:
Hillary MacDonald
Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture
hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca