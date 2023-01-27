Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,458 in the last 365 days.

Funding for tourism businesses for new products

CANADA, January 27 - A new funding program is available to inspire tourism businesses to think of new ideas that showcase Prince Edward Island as a year-round destination. 

The Multi-Season Tourism Product Development Fund provides support to tourism businesses to create and develop new products outside of what they currently offer to help grow the province into a multi-season tourism destination. 

The maximum grant per operator is $7,500 and will be administered through a partnership between Tourism PEI and the Regional Tourism Associations (RTAs) and Destination Management Organizations (DMOs), including:

  • Central Coastal Tourism Partnership
  • Discover Charlottetown 
  • Explore Summerside
  • Island East Tourism Group
  • North Cape Coastal Tourism Partnership
  • Tourism Cavendish Beach

“Growing Prince Edward Island into a multi-season destination is a top initiative from the industry’s strategy. It challenges us to do things a bit differently, to dream big, and consider all the possibilities of what tourism on the Island could be.”

- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

Media contact:
Hillary MacDonald
Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture
hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca 
 

 

 

You just read:

Funding for tourism businesses for new products

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.