WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to create 20.855 (4) (bg) of the statutes; Relating to: the University of Wisconsin Missing-in-Action Recovery and Identification Project and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb8
You just read:
SB8 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-01-27
