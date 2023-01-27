Thousands of Islanders accessed care under Pharmacy Plus PEI program during first three months

CANADA, January 27 - More than 11,000 Islanders have visited their community pharmacist to access care for certain common ailments or renew eligible prescriptions since the launch of the Pharmacy Plus PEI program last October.

“Pharmacists across the Island have been champions over the last few years by quickly pivoting their operations to stay open, taking a lead role on vaccinations and now supporting Islanders closer to home with their common ailments and prescription renewals. Offering high quality, timely access to healthcare to Islanders across PEI, continues to be our number one priority.” - Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness.

Prescription renewals continue to be the most common reason for pharmacist assessment (72%) since the start of the program. Common ailments pharmacists have assessed and provided treatment for include urinary tract infections, cold sores, allergic rhinitis (hay fever, allergy-related runny nose), cough, COVID-19 assessment for medication (PaxlovidTM), gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD), mild to moderate eczema, nasal congestion, sore throat and minor muscle pain.

Of the 11,488 individuals who accessed services in the first three months of the program:

49% were 60 years of age or older

45.4% were 20 to 59 years of age

5.5% were under 20 years of age

15% accessed pharmacies in the greater Summerside area

49% accessed pharmacies in the greater Charlottetown aera

36% accessed pharmacies in rural communities

"The Pharmacy Plus PEI program is demonstrating that, by tapping into the valuable health care human resources we have in the province, access to care can be improved", said Erin MacKenzie, Executive Director of the PEI Pharmacists Association. "In these first three months of the program, pharmacists have been able to effectively manage common conditions for which the public often seeks advice and treatment and have prevented interruptions in medication therapy by extending prescription refills when appropriate."

