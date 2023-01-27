SB16 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to amend 36.27 (3n) (a) 1m. a., 36.27 (3n) (a) 1m. b., 36.27 (3n) (b) (intro.), 36.27 (3n) (bd), 36.27 (3n) (bg), 36.27 (3n) (bm), 36.27 (3n) (c), 36.27 (3p) (a) 1r. (intro.), 38.24 (7) (a) 1m. a., 38.24 (7) (a) 1m. b., 38.24 (7) (a) 1p., 38.24 (7) (b) (intro.), 38.24 (7) (bd), 38.24 (7) (bg), 38.24 (7) (bm) and 38.24 (8) (a) 1r. (intro.); and to create 36.27 (3n) (a) 1r. of the statutes; Relating to: tuition and fee remission for certain veterans and their dependents enrolled in the University of Wisconsin System or a technical college. (FE)