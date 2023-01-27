Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,481 in the last 365 days.

SB17 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to amend 45.44 (3) (c) (intro.) and 45.51 (2) (a) 1.; and to create 36.27 (2) (b) 5., 36.27 (3p) (a) 1r. g., 38.24 (8) (a) 1r. g. and 45.01 (12) (fm) of the statutes; Relating to: expanding veterans benefits to individuals who served in Laos in support of the United States during the Vietnam War.

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb17

You just read:

SB17 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-01-27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.