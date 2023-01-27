Submit Release
SJR8 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - Relating to: providing for an advisory referendum on the question of requiring revocation of release if a person on parole, extended supervision, or probation is charged with a crime.

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/27/2023 Sen. Available for scheduling  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr8

