UZBEKISTAN, January 26 - The signed documents will serve to further strengthen the relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership

Following the talks within the framework of the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan, a ceremony of signing and exchanging documents took place.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a Declaration that brings bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

In the presence of the heads of state, an exchange of signed interstate, intergovernmental, interdepartmental and interregional agreements also took place. 25 documents were signed, including:

– Protocol on the exchange of instruments of ratification of the Treaty on certain sections of Uzbekistan – Kyrgyzstan State Border;

– Cooperation Agreement on organizing the production of automotive and commercial vehicles in the Kyrgyz Republic;

– Program of strategic trade and economic partnership for 2023-2025;

– Cooperation Agreement in the prevention and liquidation of emergencies;

– Protocol to the Agreement on mutual trips of citizens;

– Protocol on introducing amendments to the Memorandum on the Establishment of the Council of Heads of Border Regions.

Cooperation agreements were signed between ministries and agencies in agriculture, energy, customs, development of priority areas of industry, innovation and scientific research, youth support, as well as a Plan for celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Comprehensive programs were also signed to enhance cooperation for 2023-2025 between Jizzakh and Issyk-Kul regions, Andijan and Osh regions, Fergana and Batken regions, Namangan and Jalal-Abad regions.

Source: UzA