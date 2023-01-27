Submit Release
Condemning the Attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

The United States condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy that occurred earlier today in Tehran. We echo President Aliyev’s call for a prompt investigation into this unacceptable violence. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were killed and injured today. Any attack against diplomats or diplomatic facilities anywhere is unacceptable. We remind the Government of Iran of its responsibility under the Geneva Convention to protect foreign diplomats in Iran.

