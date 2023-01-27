U.S. and Canada Co-Host Proliferation Security Initiative Workshop

The United States and Canada co-hosted the Western Hemisphere Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) Workshop from January 24-26, 2023, at U.S. Southern Command’s headquarters in Miami, Florida.

Over the course of three days, civilian and military leaders from Argentina, Canada, Chile, Barbados, El Salvador, Jamaica, Morocco, Peru, and the United States examined modern weapons of mass destruction (WMD) proliferation pathways, improved understanding of WMD interdiction obligations, explored legal frameworks and the best practices of partners, and enhanced the connections of the Countering WMD community in the Western Hemisphere. The workshop also featured briefs, panel discussions, and a scenario-based tabletop discussion focused on intra-governmental information sharing and decision-making about potential WMD-related proliferation activities in the region.

The PSI was established in 2003 to stop or impede transfers of WMD, their delivery systems, and related materials flowing to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern. Thus far, more than 100 states have endorsed the PSI Statement of Interdiction Principles. The United States and Canada encourage all countries in the Western Hemisphere to endorse PSI as a visible commitment to further develop relationships with like-minded states to foster the increased collaboration needed to address today’s proliferation challenges.