Joint Statement on U.S.–Italy Science and Technology Cooperation

The following joint statement was released by the Governments of the United States and Italy at the 14th meeting of the U.S.-Italy Joint Commission Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation.

Begin Text:

On January 26 and 27, the Government of Italy hosted the 14th United States – Italy Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on Science and Technology Cooperation. Ms. Monica Medina, Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs at the U.S. State Department, and Mr. Shawn Crowley, Charge d’Affaires at U.S. Embassy Rome, joined Ms. Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Mr. Alessandro Gonzales, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Italy in the United States, and Mr. Giuseppe Pastorelli, Director for Integrated Promotion and Innovation, to convene the meeting.

The JCM, launched 25 years ago, provides a regular opportunity to exchange views on some of the most important science and technology endeavors in our countries and to prioritize future collaboration. This JCM convened representatives from government agencies and research institutions in Italy and the United States to discuss environmental and climate sciences; particle and nuclear physics and astrophysics; health research; and emerging technologies. The two delegations agreed that science and technology cooperation is inspired by democratic values, equity, fair competition, freedom of inquiry, openness, research integrity, and transparency. Both sides endorsed continued research cooperation, including opportunities to enhance collaboration in physics and astrophysics; Earth science, applications, and observations; health and life sciences; climate change and mitigation; advanced materials; quantum information science; digital transition and artificial intelligence; and energy transition.

End Text.