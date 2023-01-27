Dendritic Salt Market Size Worth US$ 270 million by 2033 at 3.9% CAGR - Report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s newly published report says that more consumers have been preferring dendritic salt for the seasoning of snacks and in bath salts in recent years.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dendritic salt market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 270 million by the end of 2033. According to data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.



Dendritic salt is less known by people but is quite powerful. It has several properties that make it a commonly preferred choice for the seasoning of snacks and as a bath salt. Dendritic salt comes in the form of table salt and has a star-like structure. Further, it is highly processed and all of its minerals are removed, which results in 99.9% sodium chloride.

Dendritic salt is widely used industrial applications as well as in bath salts and food seasonings owing to its blending ability, high solubility, and large surface.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8322

Dendritic salt comes with numerous features:

Bulk Density: Dendritic salt has a low bulk density that helps it perform as an economical bulking agent in blends packaged in rigid containers. It helps to reduce the cost as less salt is required to fill the container to a certain volume.

Solubility: Dendritic salt comes with a rapid dissolving rate, which helps to speed up production and thus saves a significant amount of labor costs.

Star-shaped, Porous Crystal: The unique porosity of dendritic salt offers improved adherence compared to conventional salt. It delivers a salty sensation.

Flow: Exceptional flow characteristics of dendritic salt reduce flow interruptions.

Blendability: Irregular particle shape and low bulk density contribute to dendritic salt’s outstanding blending properties. This enhances the consistency and reduces the segregation of the blend.

Absorption: Porous crystal structure of dendritic salt provides an unmatched ability to absorb oils and essences and flavors.

Ideal for Bath Product: Dendritic salt can retain volatile essential oils more than 2.5 times compared to regular salts. It helps scented bath salts to retain these scents for a longer duration. Compared to traditional salt, it dissolves faster in bath water.



Thus, the above mentioned characteristics of dendritic salt are projected to fuel its demand across industries such as personal care, food, industrial processing, and others.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dendritic salt market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 270 million by the end of 2033.

Sales of dendritic salt are estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2033.

The value of the global market is US$ 183 million in the year 2023.

The Canadian market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2033.

Demand for dendritic salt in Germany is expected to register 3.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



“Increasing consumption of dendritic salt in the food and personal care sectors estimated to drive market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8322

Competition Landscape

New developments are taking place in the area of dendritic salt. Prominent players from the dendritic salt market are investing at a significant rate to strengthen their supply chain management system while providing quality products through local suppliers. They try to follow rules and regulations set for quality control while ensuring minimal environmental impacts.

Key Companies Profiled

Bathclin

PrettyValley

Borghese

L’occitane

Camenae

Kneipp

Jahwa

Kanebo

Segmentation of Dendritic Salt Industry Research

By Application : Bath Care Aromatherapy Therapeutics Home Care Fertilizers Others



By Sales Channel :

Online Offline



By Region :

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8322

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dendritic salt market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of application (bath care, aromatherapy, therapeutics, home care, fertilizers, others) and sales channel (online, offline), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Himalayan Salt Market: The global Himalayan salt market is set to post a valuation of US$ 13.4 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach US$ 20.1 billion by the end of 2033. Himalayan salt is used in a variety of products, such as bath salts, salt lamps, and processed foods, with the growing sales of such products the demand for Himalayan salt is anticipated to escalate over the forecast period.

Quaternary Ammonium Salts Market: The quaternary ammonium salts market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.7% in 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 970 million in 2022. Worldwide consumption of quaternary ammonium salts is predicted to increase at 5.4% CAGR to reach US$ 1.6 billion by the end of 2032. Producers, consumers, and government policymakers are becoming increasingly interested in the technological and market fundamentals of quaternary ammonium salts as a vital replacement for feedstock being used in hand sanitiser and disinfectant manufacturing.

Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market: The global salt content reduction ingredients market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2033. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made various policies and regulations regarding voluntary sodium reduction. The dietary guidelines for Americans and Healthy People advise the people to consume less than or equal to 2,300 grams of sodium per day.

Basalt Fiber Market: The global basalt fiber market is estimated at USD 106 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 339 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032. The global basalt fiber market accounts for <1% share in the global building & construction material market. Optimized compatibility with concrete, environmental friendly composition and easily mixable nature at higher concentrations of concrete offers it notable revenue-generating opportunities from construction and infrastructure industry all across the globe.

Industrial Salt Market: The industrial salt market stood at US$ 13.1 Bn in 2020, accounting for around 45% of the global salt market revenue share. Owing to multiple end uses, industrial salt demand is projected to increase at around 4% CAGR through 2031. Market growth is mainly attributed increased application of industrial salt such as in chemical processing, caustic soda, soda ash, water treatment, de-Icing, and many more. Global consumption of industrial salt is poised to increase to 455 KT by 2031.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Analyst: Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube