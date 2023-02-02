Platon Graphics: Eco-Friendly Large Format Printing in Los Angeles with Exclusive Lambda Jet Technology

Platon Graphics Platon Graphics Large Format Printing Platon Graphics Construction Banners Platon Graphics Wall Murals Platon Graphics Retail Signage

Platon Graphics, a Los Angeles based company specializing in large format printing, uses eco-friendly printing solutions using exclusive Lambda Jet technology.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platon Graphics, a leading provider of large format printing services, is proud to announce their use of eco-friendly printing solutions using exclusive Lambda Jet technology.

Platon's exclusive Lambda Jet technology offers a revolutionary solution for large format printing, providing high-resolution, photo-quality results while being environmentally friendly. Utilizing solvent-free inks, this cutting-edge technology allows for printing on a wide range of materials, including vinyl banners, decals, and paper, making it a versatile and cost-effective option for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Platon Graphics is committed to providing eco-friendly solutions to its customers. They are using only the most sustainable and non-toxic materials for their prints, as well as energy-efficient methods and recycling as much waste as possible.

Platon Graphics offers a wide range of large format printing services, including banners, posters, fleet graphics, wall murals, and more. With the exclusive Lambda Jet technology, they are able to print on a variety of materials, including paper, fabric, film, and vinyl. This allows for a greater degree of flexibility and creativity in their projects, enabling them to produce high-quality prints that are tailored to their customer's specific needs.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers eco-friendly printing solutions using the exclusive Lambda Jet technology," said Charles Platon, owner of Platon Graphics. "We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality prints while also being conscious of the impact we have on the environment. We believe that this technology is the future of printing and we are excited to be at the forefront of this movement."

Platon Graphics is located at 1145 N Stanford ave, Los Angeles, CA 90059 and they are proud to offer their services to commercial customers. They are dedicated to providing the same level of high-quality service and commitment to sustainability to all of their clients, regardless of the size of the project.

Press Release Prepared by Nimbus Marketing

Large Format Printing Services in Los Angeles - Large Format Printing Near me - Platon Graphics