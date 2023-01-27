Oregon Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

Fourth quarter 2022 net earnings of $1.3 million, or $0.52 per common share

Quarterly return on average assets of 1.2% and return on average equity of 6.9%

Annual net earnings of $6.7 million, or $2.75 per common share

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. ORBN (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter totaled $1.3 million resulting in an annualized return on average assets of 1.2% and a return on average equity of 6.9%. This compares to net income of $4.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Annual earnings totaled $6.7 million which resulted in a return on average assets of 1.6% and return on average equity of 9.3%.

Total assets decreased $20.4 million, or 4.9%, during the quarter. Although a decrease in deposits of $22.8 million was the primary reason for the decline, commercial loan balances increased $3.4 million. Bank asset quality and capital remain good which permitted the Board of Directors to distribute a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend on January 17, 2023.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, "The Federal Reserve's decisions to rapidly increase interest rates to reduce inflation have negatively impacted the number of borrowers seeking mortgage financing." He further stated, "Although we have experienced a decline in mortgage banking revenue, the increasing rate environment has led to improved net interest margins."

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 13 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) December 31, September 30, ASSETS 2022 2021 2022 Cash and short term investments $ 78,776 $ 65,096 $ 99,272 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 23,663 13,758 16,146 Loans: 33,890 Real estate 251,629 231,953 Commercial 6,992 14,403 250,041 Other 2,626 1,011 7,467 Unearned income (609 ) (758 ) 277 Loan loss reserve (2,661 ) (2,606 ) (616 ) Total net loans 257,977 244,003 (2,613 ) Loans available for sale, at fair value 23,601 60,974 254,556 Property and other assets 41,568 37,933 18,530 Total assets $ 401,922 $ 408,006 $ 422,394 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 31,747 $ 34,423 $ 35,063 Interest-bearing demand 101,167 91,035 108,764 Savings and Money Market 143,656 136,751 153,811 Certificates of deposit 42,081 60,715 43,783 Total deposits 318,651 322,924 341,421 Borrowings - - - Other liabilities 10,138 9,528 8,044 Total Liabilities 328,789 332,452 349,465 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY 73,133 75,554 72,929 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 401,922 $ 408,006 $ 422,394 Book value per common share $ 29.82 $ 31.31 $ 29.70

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Year-to-Date Three Months Ending December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest income $ 16,388 $ 14,010 $ 4,745 $ 3,526 Interest expense 880 1,118 231 252 Net interest income 15,508 12,892 4,514 3,274 Provision for loan losses - 113 - - Net interest income afer provision 15,508 12,779 4,514 3,274 Noninterest income 31,394 77,460 3,952 15,216 Noninterest expense 38,029 60,707 6,799 13,881 Net income before income taxes 8,873 29,532 1,667 4,609 Provision for income taxes 2,131 7,143 398 628 Net income after income taxes $ 6,742 $ 22,389 $ 1,269 $ 3,981 Net income per common share, basic $ 2.75 $ 9.32 $ 0.52 $ 1.65

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005365/en/