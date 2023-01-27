LifeGiving Chiropractic Breaks Barriers With $39 New Patient Experience

LifeGiving Chiropractic Logo

AUSTELL, GA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of Americans silently suffer from chronic pain daily. Despite this, many don’t seek treatment because of how difficult it can be to navigate the healthcare system. Fortunately, there is a solution for those who are dealing with pain.

"The main reason we've created this new patient experience is to remove any type of barrier or apprehension people might have when it comes to visiting a doctor for the first time," said Dr. Clavell.

Dr. Sam, as his patients call him, is dedicated to making it as easy as possible for people to find out the cause of their lower back pain, neck pain, or any other ailment they may be experiencing. They also provide patients with a plan of action to address the root cause of their pain.

LifeGiving Chiropractic provides care for patients dealing with back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, migraines, shoulder pain, joint pain, and more.

Many people aren’t sure what chiropractors actually do. Chiropractors are experts in spinal health whose methods can help reduce inflammation and pain. They use spinal adjustments, which are safe and non-invasive. Many patients feel better after just one visit, resulting in a more sustainable long-term solution than using potentially harmful prescription painkillers.

Prospective patients often misunderstand chiropractic medicine. LifeGiving Chiropractic looks for the root cause of pain that manifests in different ways. By providing X-rays and spinal adjustments, chiropractic doctors can help patients in ways that general practitioners and pharmaceutical medicines can’t.

LifeGiving Chiropractic has recently expanded, too. They opened a new location in Roswell, GA, in 2023. Roswell patients can also get LifeGiving’s $39 new patient experience.

The $39 New Patient Experience includes a consultation with a doctor, X-rays if necessary, an initial spinal adjustment, and a 60-minute massage.

"We also take the time to analyze the Xrays we take in our office to give the best quality care the patient deserves and expects," said Dr. Sam. "Our commitment to excellent care has allowed us to help thousands of people throughout our 10+ years in practice and we hope to help you as well."

About LifeGiving Chiropractic:

LifeGiving Chiropractic is a leading chiropractic practice in Austell, GA. Owned and operated by Dr. Sam Clavell, the team has over a decade of experience helping thousands of people alleviate their pain and improve their overall health. They offer chiropractic care for many different ailments and work with patients ranging from young children to senior citizens.

For more information, visit https://www.lifegivingchiro.com

Address:

LifeGiving Chiropractic

2615 East-West Connector #108,

Austell, GA 30106

United States

Phone: +1 (770) 943-1425

Fax: +1 (770) 943-1452

