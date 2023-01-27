Portland Cement Market will surpass USD 3.12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.10% by 2030 : GreyViews

Portland Cement Market Size by Type (Blended, Portland, and Others), By Application (Residential, Infrastructure, Construction, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Portland cement market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Portland cement market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global portland cement market are unn Paper Company; Inteplast Group; Paradise Packaging; CGP Coating Innovation; Navbharat Industries.; Seaman Paper Co.; Framarx; Handy Wacks, Inc; Oji Holdings Corporation.; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Stora Enso Oyj; Sappi Europe SA; Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas.; Verso Corporation; UPM; SUNPACK CORPORATION; Burgo Group Spa; Ballarpur Industries Limited.; JK Paper; Minerals Technologies Inc.; Grantham Manufacturing Ltd; EuroWaxPack; Charlotte Packaging Ltd.; THE GRIFF NETWORK; Military Spec Packaging; among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Portland cement market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The Portland cement is made from pulverized cement clinker containing hydraulic calcium silicates, with some calcium sulfate added as an interground component. In addition to construction and infrastructure, portland cement is used for cement bricks, plasters, and screeds. The rapid development of the construction industry will drive market growth in the upcoming years. There is no doubt that concrete is a key component of the construction industry, and its growing demand for structural elements like beams, panels, and road furniture is expected to enhance the Portland cement market. In addition to making plasters, screeds, building foundations, and roadbeds, these products also provide a boost to the market as rapid urbanization and increasing infrastructure investments by governments across the globe continue to drive the market. The market is witnessing immense growth in terms of rising urbanization and increasing construction of residential and non-residential buildings, but there are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market. Factors such as stringent regulations and health issues like chemical burn and lung cancer.

Scope of Portland Cement Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players unn Paper Company; Inteplast Group; Paradise Packaging; CGP Coating Innovation; Navbharat Industries.; Seaman Paper Co.; Framarx; Handy Wacks, Inc; Oji Holdings Corporation.; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Stora Enso Oyj; Sappi Europe SA; Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas.; Verso Corporation; UPM; SUNPACK CORPORATION; Burgo Group Spa; Ballarpur Industries Limited.; JK Paper; Minerals Technologies Inc.; Grantham Manufacturing Ltd; EuroWaxPack; Charlotte Packaging Ltd.; THE GRIFF NETWORK; Military Spec Packaging; among others





Segmentation Analysis

Portland is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is blended, portland, and others. The portland segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In addition to being used as a fundamental component of concrete, mortar, stucco, and non-speciality grouts, Portland cement is also widely used. The hydraulic lime was developed by Joseph Aspdin in England at the beginning of the 19th century from other varieties of hydraulic lime. It is typically made from limestone.

Construction is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is residential, infrastructure, construction, and industrial. The construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. For the construction sector, cement plays a crucial role as a binding component. It serves a number of purposes. Urbanization, which was estimated at 64% by the end of 2020 and is expected to reach 70% to 75% within five years, is one factor influencing the residential building industry in China.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the portland cement market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. A significant share of the growth of the Portland cement market over the forecast period will come from Asia Pacific, where urbanization, globalization, and industrialization, especially in China, India, and Japan, are driving demand from the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Portland cement market size was valued at USD 0.62 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.92 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.11% from 2023 to 2030.

Portland cement demand is primarily being driven by growth in the construction and infrastructure sectors, in the country.

China

China’s Portland cement market size was valued at USD 0.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.14% from 2023 to 2030.

There is a huge residential construction industry in China, which is fueled by rising housing demand in both the public and private sectors.

India

India's Portland cement market size was valued at USD 0.162 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.241 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.13% from 2023 to 2030.

As a result of increasing industrialization, urbanization, and globalization in India, construction and infrastructure demand is on the rise.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to rising urbanization and industrialization, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

