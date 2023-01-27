Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,434 in the last 365 days.

AG Moody Takes Multistate Action to Stop Rule Allowing Asset Managers to Direct Client Retirement Money to ESG Investments


AG Moody Takes Multistate Action to Stop Rule Allowing Asset Managers to Direct Client Retirement Money to ESG Investments



TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking action to stop a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule allows 401(k) managers to direct clients’ money to Environmental, Social and Governance investments and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Fund managers have a responsibility to choose investments that most financially benefit the account holder. The Department of Labor’s 2022 Investment Duties Rule undermines this principle and risks the retirement and financial security of millions of Americans to promote political agendas. I’m taking action to protect Floridians’ retirement investments from the Biden administration’s unlawful and financially irresponsible mandate.”

The new rule, called “Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights,” is set to take effect on Jan. 30. Two-thirds of the U.S. population’s retirement savings accounts would be affected, totaling $12 trillion in assets. Strict laws placed in ERISA are intended to protect retirement savings from unnecessary risk. Attorney General Moody, in a 25-state coalition of attorneys general, is filing suit to stop the rule.

The complaint states: “The 2022 Investment Duties Rule makes changes that authorize fiduciaries to consider and promote “nonpecuniary benefits” when making investment decisions…Contrary to Congress’s clear intent, these changes make it easier for fiduciaries to act with mixed motives. They also make it harder for beneficiaries to police such conduct.”

Attorney General Moody is joined by the attorneys general of the following states in filing the complaint: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

To view the complaint, click here.

You just read:

AG Moody Takes Multistate Action to Stop Rule Allowing Asset Managers to Direct Client Retirement Money to ESG Investments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.