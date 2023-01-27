Unmanned Helicopter Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The "Unmanned Helicopter Market Forecast to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest Research report study on “Unmanned Helicopter Market Share Analysis and Forecast 2028,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 3,095.76 million in 2021 to US$ 13,958.28 million with an estimated CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Growing Deployment of UAVs Across Military Sector Catalyzing Unmanned Helicopter Market

Unmanned helicopters are that type of UAVs that use rotors as propulsion for their operation. It is also referred to as unmanned rotorcraft. Unmanned helicopters are cheaper than manned helicopters as the manned helicopters have a greater number of components that are designed with the safety perspective of the trained pilots. Hence, as all these components are not required in unmanned helicopters, this helps manufacturers to reduce the overall production cost of an unmanned helicopter as they do not require any highly trained or highly paid pilots for their operation. Many commercial operators, such as Russian Post, Uber, and Zomato, are interested in procuring unmanned helicopters to deliver different parcels or mails. For instance, in July 2021, Rostec State Corporation partnered with Russia Post and tested an unmanned helicopter operation for its cargo delivery operations.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Northrop Grumman, Yamaha Motorsports, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), UMS Skeldar, UAVOS Inc., Delft Dynamics, Schiebel Group, AeroVironment Inc., and Kaman Aerospace are a few key Unmanned Helicopter Market players profiled in the study. Several other major market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which helps the key Unmanned Helicopter Market players strategize their growth.

The global unmanned helicopter market is segmented on the basis of payload, application, end-use and Geography. Based on payload, the unmanned helicopter market is segmented into below 10 Kg, 10-25 Kg, 25-50 Kg, and above 50 Kg. Based on application, the unmanned helicopter market is segmented into ISR & combat, search & rescue, mapping, transport & logistics, and others. Based on end-use, the unmanned helicopter market is segmented into defense and commercial. It also provides current market size and estimates between 2019 and 2028 concerning 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America.

The higher deployment of UAVs across the military sector is one of the prime factors behind the adoption of unmanned helicopters in the military sector. The rising military expenditure across different countries for developing and procuring UAVs is another factor supporting the growth and development of unmanned helicopter systems worldwide. The demand for unmanned warfare and ISR operations are some of the major applications for which unmanned systems are being deployed across different armed forces. For instance, in September 2020, AVIC developed an unmanned helicopter system, AR500C, that can carry out fire strikes and will be deployed into Chinese armed forces in the near future. Similarly, in March 2022, an Israeli firm, Steadicopter, introduced its new unmanned helicopter (Golden Eagle) with precision strike capabilities.

Further, the growing demand for unmanned helicopter systems with medium or higher payload capacities for different commercial operations is one of the major factors propelling the development and adoption of unmanned helicopters worldwide. Many companies are investing heavily in the development of these systems, whereas some of the companies are also collaborating with different unmanned helicopter manufacturers to develop the systems based on specific requirements of different commercial and industrial sectors.

The demand for unmanned helicopters has been mainly driven by the increasing investments in the development of unmanned helicopters and the rising deployment of unmanned helicopters across different applications such as ISR & combat, search & rescue, and agricultural applications. Several vendors across this market have been actively focusing on developing reliable products for their respective target markets.

The high demand for night operations of unmanned helicopters, compared to manned helicopters that often face visibility challenges, is another major factor catalyzing the deployment of unmanned helicopter systems across different defense forces.

The rising deployment of unmanned helicopters across different armed forces worldwide is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the unmanned helicopters market. Moreover, the growing dependency on UAVs across the defense industry is another major factor catalyzing the uptake of the unmanned helicopters market. For instance, in April 2022, Northrop Grumman Corporation announced that it completed the first operational testing of its MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter for the USS Jackson for US Naval forces.

The unmanned helicopter manufacturers are focusing on developing different types of unmanned helicopters for applications such as search & rescue, surveillance operations, remote monitoring, and agricultural applications. The manufacturers are also facing several challenges in meeting the rapidly rising demand for unmanned helicopter products, including certification and technology integration challenges, as there are so many regulations across different countries for the usage of unmanned systems, especially for commercial applications. Such factors are likely to hamper the unmanned helicopter market in the near future.

