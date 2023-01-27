Automotive Airbag ECU Market to Outstrip $ 7,868.11 Million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 3.78% CAGR | The Insight Partners

According to The Insight Partners research reports on Automotive Airbag ECU can help you gain crucial insights regarding the key drivers.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Automotive Airbag ECU Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Standard and Premium), Airbag Type (Frontal Airbag ECU and Curtain Airbag ECU), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 6,224.95 million in 2021 to US$ 7,868.11 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% from 2022 to 2028.

Automotive Airbag ECU Market: Vehicle Type Overview

Based on vehicle Type, the automotive airbag ECU market is bifurcated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In countries such as China and India, high population is a direct measure of increase in passenger car sales. A rise in the production of passenger vehicles across countries and consistent growth in automotive industry are boosting the demand for automotive airbag ECUs in this segment.

Automotive Airbag ECU Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Autoliv, and Aptiv Plc. are among the key players in the automotive airbag ECU market. Leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2020, Veoneer Inc. was selected as a supplier of forward-looking stereo cameras, ADAS ECUS, and corner radars for the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Model's Driving Assistance Package and the Driving Assistance Package Plus. This development has enhanced the reputation and brand image of Veoneer Inc. as a world-class automotive technology provider.

In 2022, Autoliv announced its collaboration with Nuro, an autonomous vehicle company, for providing exterior airbags with higher safety features for implementation in Nuro's latest third-generation vehicles.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022355/

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Aptiv,Autoliv Inc,Continental AG,Denso Corp,Hyundai Mobis,Robert Bosch Gmbh,Hella Gmbh and Co. Kga,ZF Friedrichshafen AG,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Veoneer Inc

Technological Advancements in Airbag ECUs Paving Way for Growth of Automotive Airbag ECU Market.

With the rapid expansion of end user preferences across the globe, manufacturers in the automotive sector are primarily focusing on enhancing fuel and cost efficiencies, driving experience, and overall passenger and driver safety. Airbag control units (ACU) play a central role in the new E/E (electrical/electronic) architecture and adopt functions that provide more protection for occupants. Control units provide the highest crash safety standards and reliable airbag deployment. Apart from sensors, ECUs receive signals from pressure satellites, which detect and report the pressure wave of a collision. Advancements in airbag and ECUs technologies are enabling their adoption across passenger vehicles. Continental AG offers ECUs converted into software-based products in reorganizing the E/E architecture with centralization and a few high-performance computers.

Computer-operated dual airbags or dual-stage airbags are deployed at two vehicle speed limits. In less severe accidents, airbags are deployed in a lower, first stage, as compared to more severe accidents, where they are deployed at both stages. Further, side airbags effectively protect drivers and passengers from crucial head injuries caused by side-impact collisions. In September 2019, Hyundai Mobis developed a “Safety Integrated Control Module” that ensures greater efficiency and safety in the operations of automotive safety devices. The new product combines two separate ECUs for airbags and electronic seatbelts into a single unit. Thus, adoption of latest technologies is attributed to drive the automotive airbag ECU market.

Speak to Research Expert @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00022355?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Airbag ECU Market

In 2019, economic uncertainties associated with political events, such as the US–China trade war and Brexit, led to a slowdown in the global economy. Moreover, import duties on raw materials, electronic components, and other semiconductor chip elements affected the automotive business, which slowed the growth of automotive airbag ECU market. Further, social restrictions imposed by various governments during the COVID-19 pandemic significantly hampered supply chains, raw materials availability, and electronic & semiconductors industry performance. However, in 2021, as the lockdown restrictions were eased, the global automotive market started gaining momentum with the reopening of production facilities.

Automotive companies are willing to make investments in making mobility smarter, which helped the airbag ECU market to continue growing despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on economies. Incorporating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G telecommunications into vehicles is expected to favor the growth of the automotive airbag ECU market in the coming years. Airbag ECUs need to have a fast signal-processing ability during road accidents. As automobile companies continue to cope with the long-term effects of economic turmoil caused by the pandemic, they emphasize on making investments that can generate significant returns over the short term.

For Buy This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022355/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/automotive-airbag-ecu-market