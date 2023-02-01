Eggtronic Appoints Excelpoint Systems to Support Rapidly Growing Demand in the Asia Pacific Region
Agreement will deliver sales, logistics and support for advanced power technologies
We are excited to partner with Excelpoint to address that demand and ensure that customers get the best possible local sales, logistics and support for their innovative, next-generation designs.”MODENA, ITALY, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with its strategy of delivering high-quality local support to OEMs across multiple geographies, Eggtronic has announced the appointment of Excelpoint Systems as a franchised distributor for the Asia Pacific region.
— Eggtronic’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Michael Maia
Offering extensive coverage in China, ANZ, India and the ASEAN countries, Excelpoint has built a strong reputation in partnering with OEMs, ODMs and EMS companies to provide high-quality sales, logistics and support. As a franchised distributor, Excelpoint will play a key role in addressing the rapidly growing demand for Eggtronic’s portfolio of highly innovative power technologies. These technologies include solutions for ultra-efficient AC/DC power conversion architectures and wireless power transfer (WPT). In China, all products will be supported, while in Asean countries, India, Australia and New Zealand, Excelpoint will support the Eggtronic WPT range.
Eggtronic’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Michael Maia, comments: “We have seen a steadily growing need for our ultra-efficient and compact power conversion solutions across the Asia-Pacific region as manufacturers seek technologies to build more sustainable products that make better use of energy. We are excited to partner with Excelpoint to address that demand and ensure that customers get the best possible local sales, logistics and support for their innovative, next-generation designs.”
Managing Director of Excelpoint Systems (H.K.) Limited, Alan Tan adds: “Excelpoint works closely with its principals to create solutions that address customer design challenges and we are excited to be able to add Eggtronic’s advanced power technologies to our product line card, as well as give companies easier access to Eggtronic’s innovative power architectures. We are delighted to work together with Eggtronic as the company expands its reach across the Asia Pacific region.”
About Eggtronic:
Eggtronic has been revolutionizing the world of power converters and wireless power since 2012. Based in San Francisco, Modena, Taipei, and Guangzhou, Eggtronic develops cutting-edge, environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technologies, with more than 300 international patents granted worldwide. 2020 saw the launch of the new ICs division that has been producing its first microchips since 2021. Whether through B2B partnerships in the consumer, automotive, or industrial fields, or for everyday consumers, Eggtronic invents revolutionary power technologies to make modern life easier, more efficient and more connected.
www.eggtronic.com
About Excelpoint Systems:
Excelpoint is a leading regional electronics components distributor providing quality electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), ODMs and electronics manufacturing services (“EMS”) in the Asia Pacific region. Established in 1987 and headquartered in Singapore, Excelpoint’s business presence spans more than 10 countries across Asia Pacific with a workforce of more than 700 people from different nationalities and cultural backgrounds.
www.excelpoint.com
