Go Green with Naturally Green LA: Van Nuys-based Cleaning Company Uses Low Moisture Carpet Cleaning

Go green with Naturally Green LA's low moisture carpet cleaning method for healthier carpets & improved indoor air quality.

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Naturally Green LA, a Van Nuys-based cleaning company that is dedicated to providing eco-friendly cleaning services to the community. The company is proud to announce that it offers low-moisture carpet cleaning, a revolutionary method that reduces water usage compared to traditional steam cleaning.

Going green is not only good for the environment but also for the customers, according to Naturally Green LA. The low-moisture carpet cleaning method uses minimal water and is highly effective in removing dirt, dust, and other pollutants from carpets without leaving behind any residue. This results in a cleaner, healthier living environment for the customers and their families.

The benefits of using Naturally Green LA's low moisture carpet cleaning method are not only limited to the environment but also extend to the customer's health and well-being. Traditional steam cleaning methods can leave carpets damp for long periods of time, creating an ideal environment for mold and bacteria to grow. It can take up to 24 hours for carpets to dry, making it inconvenient for customers. The low moisture method, on the other hand, dries carpets quickly and effectively in as little as one hour, reducing the risk of mold and bacteria growth. This is especially important for people with allergies or respiratory conditions, as it can help to improve indoor air quality and reduce the risk of asthma and other respiratory issues.

The team of highly trained and certified technicians at Naturally Green LA are equipped with the latest technology and cleaning solutions to ensure that carpets are cleaned to the highest standards. They use only the safest and most effective cleaning solutions that are free of harsh chemicals and toxins, making them safe for children and pets.

In addition to carpet cleaning, Naturally Green LA also offers a wide range of cleaning services for homes and offices. The company specializes in medical office cleaning, providing a high-quality cleaning service to ensure that medical facilities are maintained to the highest standards of cleanliness and safety. Their team is fully licensed, insured, and certified to handle any cleaning needs. Customers in need of cleaning can visit their Naturally Green LA Google Business Profile for more information.

The company is proud to be a part of the Van Nuys community and is committed to providing customers with the highest quality cleaning services while protecting the environment. By choosing Naturally Green LA, customers can rest assured that their home or office will be cleaned to the highest standards while reducing their environmental impact.

Press Release Prepared by Nimbus Marketing