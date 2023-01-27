Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Disperse Landscape Material (TRO-802)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to disperse landscape material over a lawn, driveway, and other parts of a property," said an inventor, from Holland Landing, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the LANDSCAPE TRAILER. My design would result in fewer trips compared to using a wheelbarrow and it would be much less strenuous."

The patent-pending invention provides a quicker, less strenuous way of transporting and spreading landscape materials. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually load and move a wheelbarrow. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for landscapers, farmers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-802, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

