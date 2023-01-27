InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Disperse Landscape Material (TRO-802)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to disperse landscape material over a lawn, driveway, and other parts of a property," said an inventor, from Holland Landing, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the LANDSCAPE TRAILER. My design would result in fewer trips compared to using a wheelbarrow and it would be much less strenuous."

The patent-pending invention provides a quicker, less strenuous way of transporting and spreading landscape materials. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually load and move a wheelbarrow. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for landscapers, farmers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

